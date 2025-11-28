Daniel Bwala explained that the federal government used all necessary measures to secure the release of abducted citizens during recent security operations

He stated that insurgents exploited soft targets and that the Safe Schools policy had been implemented to protect vulnerable communities

Bwala noted that all kidnapped victims in Kwara were rescued while efforts continued in Kaduna amid ongoing recruitment to boost security forces

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has shed new light on how the federal government has been securing the release of abducted citizens.

He insisted that the administration deployed “all necessary measures” to protect Nigerians.

Presidency Opens Up on How Tinubu's Govt Freed Those Abducted, "All Necessary Measures"

Speaking during an interview with Sky News in London, Bwala addressed concerns over recent mass abductions in northern Nigeria and responded to criticism about the government’s handling of security crises.

FG explains how abductions happen

Bwala said the nature of Nigeria’s security challenge makes schools and rural communities vulnerable to insurgents who “take advantage of soft targets.”

“What we know is this kind of asymmetric war. Insurgents take advantage of soft targets, kidnapping, burning churches, killing pastors. These places are soft targets," he said.

He explained that Tinubu’s administration has introduced a National Safe Schools policy to relocate vulnerable boarding schools into safer urban areas or integrate them into government-owned unity schools.

Because of the country’s size and porous borders, Bwala said, ungoverned spaces remain a major challenge.

“Nigeria is a large country with large borders, porous borders, so there are lots of ungoverned spaces,” he noted.

Bwala: ‘All necessary measures’ taken to free abducted victims

Addressing how abducted victims are being rescued, Bwala confirmed that all persons kidnapped in Kwara state were recovered, while efforts continue to free remaining victims from a recent school abduction in Kaduna.

“Government has introduced measures now to ramp up the number of security forces,” he said.

He added that although the military and police are understaffed for a population of more than 230 million people, President Tinubu has ordered fresh recruitment to strengthen operations.

On whether ransoms were being paid, Bwala said:

“There are instances where governments may also have to, if it needs to, in order to rescue the lives of these people, negotiate.”

However, he noted that such decisions remain sensitive.

Citizens say government response is slow

The Sky News presenter cited criticism from clerics, parents of missing children, and community leaders who claimed government efforts were insufficient.

One parent lamented:

“Our children were kidnapped, but government doesn’t seem to pay attention to it.”

Also referenced was Reverend John Hayab of the Christian Association of Nigeria, who said the “pains and trauma are still very fresh.”

But Bwala disagreed with suggestions that the government was not doing enough.

“Reverend John Hayab… he will be the first to tell you the progress we have made since this president came on board.

“Kaduna used to have large cases of insecurity, mass abductions, but they have relatively achieved peace in that area," he said.

He added that public dissatisfaction with government is universal.

“I’ve not seen any country in the world where people are satisfied with their government,” he said.

Bwala speaks on foreign influence, proliferation of arms

Presidency Opens Up on How Tinubu's Govt Freed Those Abducted, "All Necessary Measures"

Bwala argued that Nigeria’s insecurity is worsened by external forces operating across the Sahel, especially following the fall of Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, which led to a flood of weapons in the region.

“In proper perspective, you will understand the problem we’re encountering is much more than internal problems.

“There are foreign interests carrying out some of these things, especially in places where we have natural resources," he said.

Bwala speaks on Trump’s comments on Christian killings

Bwala, while touching on US President Donald Trump’s claims that Christians were being targeted in Nigeria, he said:

“It was a surprise. Two months earlier, we arrested a terrorist leader on America’s list. They congratulated the Nigerian government. Then we heard what Trump said," he said.

He added that Trump relied on “falsified and faulty” reports circulated by a controversial group linked to separatist sympathisers.

FG focuses on engagement with the US

Despite the tensions, Bwala said the Tinubu administration prefers to “throw away the rhetoric” and continue engaging the US government on security cooperation.

“It is engagement with the US government that will help us,” he said.

The interview underscores Nigeria’s continued struggle with mass abductions, but also highlights the Federal Government’s assurances that it is intensifying security efforts to protect citizens and rescue those still in captivity.

