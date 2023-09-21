Ms Blessing Karami, a 26-year-old undergraduate student of the National Open University of Nigeria missing since Monday, September 11, has been found dead

A report by a national daily confirmed that her corpse was found in the woods of the Karmo area of FCT, Abuja

The FCT Police Command confirmed that investigations will commence to unearth the cause of her death

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the missing undergraduate student of the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja, Ms Blessing Karami, has been found dead.

It was gathered that Blessing's corpse was found in the woods of Karmo, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory, after she had been declared missing since Monday, September 11.

Ms Blessing was reported to have left her workplace in Garki before the regular closing hour on the day she was declared missing.

Following this development, the FCT Police Command said it would immediately investigate the tragic incident.

As reported by Punch, the police division in the Durumi area of Abuja has already apprehended the deceased's boyfriend, Aminu, for interrogation on her disappearance.

Speaking to the police about the incident, the deceased's elder brother, Genesis Karami, said he received a call after his sister was declared missing but later discovered it was false information.

He said:

“The caller said he saw a female body in Idu, so we asked him to describe what she was wearing, and he told us exactly what we were told my sister wore to office the day she went missing.”

How Blessing's corpse was found

Mr Genesis told journalists that the strange caller kept calling and continued toying with him and the police officers by giving false locations of her body.

He said they later found the body of his deceased sister in the woods, already decomposed and required the FCT environmental team's help to carry it from the woods.

Mr Karami told journalists that after he was unable to contact the Durumi DPO, he had to go to the police station at Karmo; but upon reaching there with a group of policemen, the caller kept toying with them as he kept changing location until they got tired and left.

He said:

“..we have to arrange with the environmental people to come and help us pack. We cannot travel with it. We just have to bury it here. It seems she died for days due to the nature of the decomposition.”

Police react to tragic incident

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson for the FCT command, SP Josephine Adeh, said they will do everything possible to investigate and unearth the cause of Ms Blessing's demise.

She said:

“The body of Blessing Karami, a 26-year-old woman who had been missing since September 11, 2023, was tragically discovered in a wooded area in Karimo. Her disappearance was reported to the authorities on September 14, 2023.

“Our commitment to this case is unwavering, and we are determined to uncover both the immediate and remote causes of this tragic incident."

