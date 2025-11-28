The escalation of security challenges facing Nigeria led to the kidnapping of many people in November

However, some of the people who were kidnapped were also released after efforts by the government

This report compiles a list of some of the people who regained their freedom from kidnapper's den

Nigeria is currently facing a lot of security challenges prominent among them being kidnapping for ransom.

In the month of November, a lot of Nigerians were whisked away into the bushes by kidnappers who often charge hefty amounts.

The situation has thrown many Nigerians into panic despite government's assurances that the situation would be dealt with.

However, there is some good news as some people who got kidnapped were also rescued.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the people who were kidnapped but later got released.

1. Kebbi school girls rescued

The Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State came under attack on November 17.

The school was attacked by bandits who took about 24 students captive and herded them into the bushes.

The news of the abaduction went viral on social media with many Nigerians calling for the rescue of the children and for schools to be made safe.

President Tinubu announced the rescue:

"All the schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi State have been safely rescued. I must commend our security forces for their swift response, and the parents and community for their strength during this period. In response to the recent kidnappings and acts of terrorism, I have ordered a full security cordon over the forests in Kwara State. The Air Force is to maintain continuous surveillance over the most remote areas, synchronising operations with ground units to effectively identify, isolate, disrupt, and neutralise all hostile elements. This directive also extends to the Kebbi and Niger axis."

2. CAC Eruku worshipers rescued

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state was attacked.

At least, two people were reported dead while 38 worshipers were taken away by the attackers.

The attack was captured on live video which went viral and generated a lot of outrage among Nigerians.

However, days later, the kidnapped victims were rescued and brought back home.

Emmanuel Akeredolu, the Ilorin District Superintendent of the CAC said he saw the victims at the Government House Clinic, Ilorin.

He said:

"Our Lord is good. I'm happy to share with you and to tell the whole world that the God of Christ Apostolic Church, answereth prayers. Concerning the 38 kidnapped members of our church at CAC Oke-Segun Eruku, Kwara State, they have been rescued alive, none of them lost. We give all glory to God. I was there live, I went there. We were not allowed to record any video. But I want to tell you that I saw them. I went there at the Clinic of the Government House, I saw them, men, women, and even a very young lady."

3. Palm wine tapper rescued in Delta

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu who is helping combat kidnappings shared the story of two palm wine tappers who were kidnapped in Delta state.

In a social media post, Harrison said one of the kidnapped victims has been rescued alive while one of them died.

his words:

"Yesterday, i led Security Agencies in search of two Palm Wine tappers kidnapped in their farm at Emuhu, near Agbor Delta State. Security agencies responded swiftly. The Military from the 63 Brigade, the Emuhu Vigilante Group, Anti-Cult Abavo, Operation Soup, and teams of Police officers all joined us in the search and rescue mission. From Emuhu, to Abavo, to Obi-Ayama, to Urhonigbe. We were able to locate one of the victims at Urhonigbe, Edo State. He narrated the heartbreaking incidenton how his colleague was killed after the man’s family attempted to negotiate with the kidnappers using the only money they had, N10,000."

