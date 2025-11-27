A yet-to-be-identified trigger-happy police officer has allegedly killed a teenager in Ibadan, Oyo state capital

The teenager identified simply as DMX was allegedly dead by a policeman in the Alakia area of Ibadan

A source familiar with the matter narrated how the tragic incident on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Ibadan, Oyo State - A teenager identified simply as DMX was allegedly shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified trigger-happy policeman in the Alakia area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, November 25, after an altercation between the officer and the deceased victim.

As reported by The Punch, a source said the disagreement escalated, thereby prompting the officer to shoot the teenager in the leg.

The source added that the victim’s friend rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive the gunshot wound.

“DMX had an issue with a police officer. The altercation escalated, and the officer shot him in the leg. His friends were alerted, and they came and rushed him to the hospital. The teenager had already lost a significant amount of blood before receiving medical attention.”

The incident first gained public attention after

An X user, @Sturbyrich65562, was the first person to raise an alarm online. Naija Confra insisted that the teenager did not engage in any physical confrontation with the policeman.

“Naija police killed one of my area gees. Though he’s a member of the Eiye confraternity, he did not fight the policeman.

“He was shot in Ibadan. I think the policeman was trigger-happy based on what I heard.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Oyefeso, could not be reached to comment on the unfortunate incident as of the time of filing this report.

Oyefeso has yet to respond to calls made to his telephone line and text messages sent to him.

Tears as trigger-happy police officer shoots teenager dead in Oyo state.

