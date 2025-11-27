Tragedy as Trigger-Happy Policeman Shoots Teenager Dead
- A yet-to-be-identified trigger-happy police officer has allegedly killed a teenager in Ibadan, Oyo state capital
- The teenager identified simply as DMX was allegedly dead by a policeman in the Alakia area of Ibadan
- A source familiar with the matter narrated how the tragic incident on Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Ibadan, Oyo State - A teenager identified simply as DMX was allegedly shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified trigger-happy policeman in the Alakia area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, November 25, after an altercation between the officer and the deceased victim.
As reported by The Punch, a source said the disagreement escalated, thereby prompting the officer to shoot the teenager in the leg.
The source added that the victim’s friend rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive the gunshot wound.
“DMX had an issue with a police officer. The altercation escalated, and the officer shot him in the leg. His friends were alerted, and they came and rushed him to the hospital. The teenager had already lost a significant amount of blood before receiving medical attention.”
The incident first gained public attention after
An X user, @Sturbyrich65562, was the first person to raise an alarm online. Naija Confra insisted that the teenager did not engage in any physical confrontation with the policeman.
“Naija police killed one of my area gees. Though he’s a member of the Eiye confraternity, he did not fight the policeman.
“He was shot in Ibadan. I think the policeman was trigger-happy based on what I heard.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Oyefeso, could not be reached to comment on the unfortunate incident as of the time of filing this report.
Oyefeso has yet to respond to calls made to his telephone line and text messages sent to him.
Trigger-happy policeman kills 2, injures 3 teenagers
Recall that a piece of news that would be described as a sad tale is the death of two persons in Katsina state.
The police command in Kastina state confirmed that another trigger-happy officer killed two persons and injured three others.
The sad incident, according to the Force, occurred in the Filin Kanada area of the state, and investigations have been launched.
Trigger-happy policeman shoots man dead
Legit.ng also reported that a trigger-happy police officer reportedly shot dead a drill operator in the Ota Efun area of Osogbo, Osun state.
After the ugly incident, the policeman and his other colleagues ran from the scene to avoid being attacked.
Residents of the area and the late man's colleagues took to the streets in protest as they marched to the nearest police station with his dead body.
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.