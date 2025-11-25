The FCTA ordered all public senior secondary schools in Abuja to shut down by 28 November due to rising security concerns

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued a fresh directive instructing all public senior secondary schools in Abuja to shut down on or before Friday, 28 November.

This follows the rising security concerns across the country.

The directive was contained in an internal memo signed by Aishatu Sani Alhassan, Director of School Services at the FCT Secondary Education Board.

According to the memo, principals and heads of schools must discontinue academic activities without delay and ensure students are released “in an orderly and safe manner”.

Schools told to notify parents and adjust activities

The memo, titled Urgent need for early closure of schools due to security concerns, instructed school authorities to immediately inform learners, teachers, and parents of the decision.

“All scheduled academic activities should be adjusted accordingly, and schools are to resume on the next official school day unless further directives are issued,” the FCTA stated.

Alhassan stressed that the instruction should be treated as “important and urgent”, noting that the measure was taken in view of intelligence reports and evolving security threats targeting educational institutions.

Nationwide concerns over attacks on schools

The development comes amid heightened anxiety over a series of attacks on schools in different parts of Nigeria.

Earlier this month, on 12 November, the Federal Government ordered the closure of all 110 unity colleges nationwide following coordinated attacks in Kebbi and Niger states.

On the same date, 25 female students were abducted by armed men from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

According to the BBC, two of the abducted girls later escaped while being marched into the forest.

Similarly, on 21 November, the Niger State Government confirmed the abduction of students and staff from St Mary’s School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area. The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora disclosed that 315 individuals, comprising 303 students and 12 teachers, were taken by the attackers.

Authorities appeal for calm

Officials have urged residents to stay calm while assuring that security agencies are working to stabilise the situation in affected areas.

“We are taking all necessary measures to safeguard our children. The early closure is a preventive step to ensure no risk is taken with the lives of students and staff," an FCTA official said.

Insecurity: Bauchi govt orders shutdown of schools

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Bauchi state government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools across the state.

This order also included all state-owned primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, as well as Federal Government schools.The directive was issued in a press statement by the Ministry of Education’s Information Officer, Jalaludeen Usman.

The government called on parents, guardians, and school proprietors to remain calm and vigilant.

