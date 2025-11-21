The Federal Road Safety Corps dismissed claims of a fatal crash involving prospective NYSC members in Gombe

Police and NYSC officials confirmed there was no evidence to support the viral reports circulating online

Authorities urged the public to disregard the panic message as the Gombe orientation camp prepared for swearing-in

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday debunked reports alleging that prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Gombe State were involved in a fatal road crash.

A viral post had claimed that 16 people died in the alleged accident, while two others were critically injured and taken to an unnamed hospital.

FRSC debunks viral NYSC crash report in Gombe, confirms orientation camp activities continued as planned. Photo credit: NYSC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

However, verification carried out by our correspondent, including inquiries made to relevant authorities, showed that the post was another panic message.

FRSC Public Relations Officer, Janet Kassa, said:

“I have checked with my colleagues there is no indication this happened in Gombe, not to mention that it even occurred. I have placed a series of calls across units and commands to authenticate the report, but there is no sign. This may be one of those posts to get comments and views.”

She added that she would notify our correspondent if any credible information emerged, saying:

“I will let you know once we come up with fresh revelations, but for now, it’s not true. It should be disregarded.”

Police confirm no evidence of crash in Gombe

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of the Gombe State Police Command, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, confirmed that there was no evidence of such a crash within the state.

“We are still investigating to know, but as I speak from morning till now (night), no new findings. In the reports circulated, there was no mention of the hospital where the others were deposited or the proper address,” Abdullahi said.

NYSC orientation camp opens in Gombe

Our correspondent reported that the NYSC orientation camp in Gombe had since opened, with prospective corps members scheduled to be sworn in on Friday.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the NYSC in Gombe, Jennifer Laha, also dismissed the circulating images, describing them as suspicious.

“Well, I don’t have anything to say at the moment as the headquarters has yet to issue an official statement. However, from the pictures I saw, it looked like Artificial Intelligence pictures, from misspellings and all that. Also, NYSC doesn’t give prospective corps members a bus to take to orientation camps,” she explained.

PUNCH Online had reported in January 2025 that at least one prospective NYSC member was killed in a fatal road accident in Ebonyi State.

The deceased female prospective corps member was among a group of 12 prospective corps members travelling in a 14-seater bus involved in the crash.

Authorities clarify no NYSC members were involved in Gombe crash, urging public to disregard panic messages. Photo credit: NYSC Nigeria

Source: UGC

Another prospective corps member dies going to NYSC camp

Legit.ng earlier reported that another tragedy has struck the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as a prospective corps member has died following an accident during the journey to the orientation camp in Ebonyi State.

This adds to the grim toll from the Wednesday crash, bringing the total deaths to four, including two prospective corps members.

Source: Legit.ng