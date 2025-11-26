A northern group has hailed Tinubu and the military for the swift rescue of 24 kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls

Minister Matawalle’s regional knowledge, they said, helped coordinate security, forcing kidnappers to abandon the girls

The NSCPF urged continued protection and counselling to prevent future attacks on northern schoolchildren

A northern advocacy group has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Nigerian military for their quick and well-planned operation that rescued 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi state.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 25, Dr Abdulrahman Al-Ma’aruf, president of the Northern Security and Civic Protection Forum (NSCPF), said the speedy release of the girls showed the government acted with seriousness and a clear strategy.

The students had been kidnapped from their hostels on November 17 and were freed on November 25 after the kidnappers abandoned them under military pressure.

Dr Al-Ma’aruf noted that President Tinubu’s decision to send Minister Matawalle to Kebbi changed the pace and urgency of the rescue. Matawalle’s presence, combined with his knowledge of the region from his time as Zamfara governor, helped coordinate multiple security agencies to track down the abductors.

Government praised for fast action in Kebbi

The NSCPF said the rescue marks a shift from the slow responses often seen in past kidnapping cases. They emphasised that the military, when fully supported, can successfully challenge criminal groups that terrorise communities.

The northern group said that once President Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence to take personal charge of the operation in Kebbi, the pace of the rescue quickly picked up.

According to the group, Minister Bello Matawalle, familiar with the region from his time as Zamfara governor, led a tightly coordinated, multi-agency effort that left the kidnappers with no way to escape. Continuous military pressure over several days forced the bandits to abandon the girls, they said.

The group also commended President Tinubu for showing that attacks on schoolchildren are unacceptable. They urged the government to continue strong security measures across Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, and Kaduna, and called for ongoing protection for vulnerable communities.

Finally, the NSCPF reminded authorities of the need to support the rescued girls with counselling and reintegration programs to help them return safely to their families.

“With this rescue, the government has restored hope. Now it must consolidate by ensuring no child in northern Nigeria ever has to face such terror again,” the statement concluded."

FG denies ordering nationwide school closure

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the federal government clarified it did not order the closure of schools across Nigeria. The Ministry of Education emphasised that learning should continue as scheduled.

The clarification comes amid circulating rumours suggesting a nationwide shutdown of schools following security concerns. Officials urged parents and guardians to disregard false information.

Education authorities reassured students that all schools remain open and advised school administrators to maintain normal academic activities while remaining vigilant regarding local security updates.

