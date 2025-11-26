Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris welcomed 25 Maga schoolgirls after their safe rescue from abductors

Idris confirmed that no ransom was paid, with security agencies acting on President Bola Tinubu’s directive

The governor expressed gratitude to security forces, clerics, and national leaders for their support during the operation

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris received 25 Maga schoolgirls who were rescued from their abductors.

The governor confirmed that the girls were in good health and reunited with their families.

Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris welcomed 25 rescued Maga schoolgirls, confirming no ransom was paid. Photo credit: Nasir Idris/x

Source: Facebook

Governor Idris stated that no ransom was paid for the release of the schoolgirls. He explained that the rescue was carried out by security agencies on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

“No Kobo was paid. The military, DSS and other security forces combed the forest and rescued them unhurt,” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Nigerian military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police for their coordinated efforts.

He described their role as crucial in ensuring the safe return of the girls.

President Tinubu commended

Governor Idris praised President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the rescue mission and for his broader efforts to secure the country.

He said the president did not relent in ensuring the safe return of the abducted children.

Clerics and leaders appreciated

Idris also thanked clerics who prayed continuously for the success of the operation. He extended appreciation to prominent figures including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, APC governors and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), who visited Kebbi State during the difficult period.

Parents’ patience recognised

The governor commended the parents of the rescued schoolgirls for their patience and trust in the government.

He noted that their confidence in the authorities contributed to the successful outcome of the rescue mission.

This report highlighted the safe return of the Maga schoolgirls, the role of security agencies, and the leadership of President Bola Tinubu in ensuring the rescue without ransom payment.

Kebbi State celebrated safe rescue of 25 Maga schoolgirls as Governor Idris praised security forces. Photo credit: Nasir Idris/x

Source: Twitter

Kebbi state

Kebbi State is located in north-western Nigeria with Birnin Kebbi as its capital. Created on August 27, 1991, from part of Sokoto State, Kebbi is nicknamed The Land of Equity.

It covers about 36,800 square kilometres, making it one of Nigeria’s largest states by land area. Historically, it was part of the powerful Kingdom of Kebbi, later absorbed into the Sokoto Caliphate before colonial rule.

Today, Kebbi is known for agriculture, especially rice and fishing, with the Argungu Fishing Festival drawing global attention. The state has an estimated population of over 5.5 million people as of 2022.

IGP visits Kebbi as hunt for abducted Maga schoolgirls continues

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, arrived in Kebbi State on Monday as security agencies continued the search for students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga.

His visit followed rising concerns over coordinated attacks across several states and the pressure on authorities to hasten rescue efforts.

The IGP is expected to meet Governor Nasir Idris before addressing officers of the Nigeria Police Force on the current security situation.

Source: Legit.ng