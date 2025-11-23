Several Nigerian states have recently shut down schools in response to worsening insecurity and targeted attacks

Officials explained that the closures were necessary to protect pupils and teachers as safety concerns escalated

The directives, issued across different regions, depicted the growing impact of insecurity on education nationwide

In recent weeks, several Nigerian states have taken drastic steps to shut down schools in response to rising insecurity.

Officials explained that the closures were necessary to protect students and staff as attacks and abductions continued to threaten communities.

Below is a list of states where governments have ordered schools to close.

Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba states

The governments of Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba states announced the closure of all boarding secondary schools.

Authorities described the move as a proactive measure to safeguard students amid growing fears of attacks.

In Yobe, Governor Mai Mala Buni issued the directive in November after a security meeting with heads of agencies. A statement signed by the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mohammed Mamman, confirmed that the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education had already circulated notices for an immediate shutdown.

Kebbi state

In Kebbi State, the government ordered the closure of all state-owned tertiary institutions, except the College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery, Birnin Kebbi, citing heightened insecurity.

Niger State

The Niger State Government directed the closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state. Governor Umaru Bago announced the decision on Saturday following a security meeting.

The order came after the abduction of pupils at St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area. Officials said the closure was necessary to prevent further incidents and to allow security agencies to respond effectively.

Kwara State

On November 18, the Kwara State Government ordered schools in four local government areas to close due to escalating insecurity.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State wing, disclosed the decision on Wednesday, noting that the move was aimed at protecting children and teachers in vulnerable communities.

Katsina State

The Katsina State Government announced the immediate closure of all public schools across the state. Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Jibia, confirmed the directive on Friday while briefing journalists.

As reported by The Nation, Jibia explained that the measure was part of a new statewide school-safety strategy. He said: “Although students are currently writing examinations, protecting lives and property remains the top priority.”

The closures across Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara and Katsina highlight the growing impact of insecurity on education in Nigeria.

While officials stressed that the measures were temporary, they underlined that safeguarding lives must come before academic activities.

