About 50 schoolchildren escaped captivity after bandits attacked a Catholic school in Niger State

Authorities said they remained uncertain about the actual number of missing pupils following the incident

The bishop reportedly instructed the school principal not to release names or details to security officials

Reports from Niger State confirmed that about 50 schoolchildren managed to escape captivity after bandits attacked a Catholic school.

The incident caused widespread panic among students and staff, with many children fleeing in fear.

Authorities uncertain about missing students

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, told AriseTV in an interview on November 25 that officials were still unsure about the exact number of missing pupils.

He explained:

“When the bandits arrived, the students fled in panic, some ran to their homes. Authorities remain uncertain about the actual number of missing students. The bishop instructed the school principal not to speak with security officials. They are not releasing the names and numbers of the missing children.”

Bishop restricts communication with security officials

According to Onanuga, the bishop overseeing the school had directed the principal not to engage with security agencies.

This decision meant that details about the missing children, including their names and numbers, were not being shared with authorities.

Escape brings relief amid uncertainty

While the escape of around 50 schoolchildren brought relief to families and the wider community, uncertainty remained over how many pupils were still unaccounted for.

Officials continued to investigate the situation, but the lack of information from school authorities added to the challenge.

This development highlighted ongoing concerns about school safety in Niger State and the wider region, where bandit attacks have disrupted education and left families anxious about the security of their children.

