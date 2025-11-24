A newlywed tragedy has shaken the Tashar Aibo community in Katsina after a man was reportedly killed by his wife just three days after their wedding

Residents identified the victim as Dan Gaske Mai Masara, a popular maize seller, who was allegedly stabbed while resting at home

Shock and grief spread quickly across the community as neighbours gathered in disbelief, awaiting answers from authorities still investigating the case

Shock and grief enveloped the Tashar Aibo community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina after a young man was reportedly stabbed to death by his wife, barely three days after their wedding.

Residents identified the victim as Dan Gaske Mai Masara, a well-known maize seller in the area. According to neighbours, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while the man was resting at home.

Shock in Katsina as newlywed husband stabbed to death by wife three days after wedding. Photo credit: NigPolice/x

Source: Facebook

Wedding turned tragic

According to TribuneOnline, the couple had tied the knot on Thursday, November 18, 2025, but the marriage ended in tragedy just days later. Witnesses said the wife allegedly attacked her husband with a knife, stabbing him in the neck as he slept.

The motive behind the act was still unknown at the time of reporting.

Community reaction to the killing

Community members described the deceased as humble, hardworking, and widely liked. Many gathered around his shop on Sunday, struggling to come to terms with the tragic news.

Local sources expressed deep sadness over the incident, offering prayers for the repose of his soul.

One resident remarked:

“He was a peaceful man who worked hard to support his family. This is a big loss for all of us.”

As of press time, authorities had not issued an official statement. Investigations into the killing were said to be ongoing, leaving the community anxious for answers.

About Katsina

Katsina State is a historic and culturally rich region in northwestern Nigeria.

Created on September 23, 1987, the state is known as the “Home of Hospitality”. It shares borders with Kaduna, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, and the Niger Republic, making it a strategic hub for trade and cultural exchange.

The state covers about 24,192 square kilometres and has a population estimated at over 10 million people.

Katsina is predominantly Hausa-Fulani, with deep Islamic traditions and two major emirates: Katsina and Daura. Agriculture plays a central role in its economy, with crops such as millet, sorghum, and maize widely cultivated.

The capital city, Katsina, is home to ancient walls and historic sites, reflecting the state’s blend of tradition and modern development.

Authorities probe Katsina newlywed stabbing incident as residents mourn tragic loss. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Court remands man in prison for allegedly killing wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that a married man, Idris Kurma, has been remanded in prison for allegedly killing his wife, Aisha Idris, in Goda village, Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

Idris killed his wife after she refused to grind groundnuts to make kuli-kuli for him. Kuli-kuli is made from roasted groundnuts that are spiced and then deep-fried into a flat, crunchy snack. The popular delicacy is enjoyed across states in Northern Nigeria.

As reported by Leadership, the presiding judge, Justice Musa Dahiru, of the Kano State High Court sitting on Miller Road, gave the order to remand Idris.

Source: Legit.ng