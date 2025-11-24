Gunmen believed to be rival cult members opened fire during the annual Igunnuko masqueraders festival in Orile Iganmu, Lagos state

At least three people were killed and several others injured as the festival meant to promote peace turned deadly

Residents and organisers condemned the attack and called on authorities to ensure the safety of participants in future events

Lagos state - Pandemonium broke out in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos state after gunmen, believed to be members of rival cult groups, opened fire during the annual masqueraders festival.

The festival, which celebrates a tall masquerader known as Igunnuko, typically draws large crowds each year.

Rival cult violence at a Lagos masquerade festival results in three people being tragically shot dead. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Lagos: 3 people declared dead

At least three people were killed and several others injured during the incident, according to eyewitnesses, Vanguard reported.

Toyosi, a resident, said,

“They were supposed to be firing shots behind the masquerader as it moved, but the shooting changed when some boys and their rivals sighted each other. That was when one of the suspected cultists and his boys started aiming at their rivals. Some people were also injured in the process.”

Festival meant to promote peace turns deadly

Another resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, lamented the violence, noting that the festival traditionally promotes peace in the community.

“The festival is celebrated every year to allow peace and to forestall any form of calamity in the community, but what happened was otherwise. This is very unusual because the festival has always been very peaceful,” the resident said.

The shooting caused panic among participants, many of whom fled to safety.

An anti-cult advocacy group, Naija Confra, reported on X that two bodies were left at the scene while one was removed, adding that one of the perpetrators fled to Ilorin in Kwara state.

Police yet to respond

According to Punch, efforts to reach the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, for comment were unsuccessful.

Calls and text messages sent to her line had not been returned at the time of publication.

The incident is the latest in a series of violent clashes involving cult groups in Nigeria.

Earlier, the media reported the stabbing deaths of two men, Jonathan and Konto, during a suspected cult clash in Agbarho, Delta state.

Community calls for accountability

A Lagos masquerade festival turns deadly as a clash between rival cults leaves three people shot dead. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Residents and festival organisers have expressed shock and condemned the attack, urging authorities to ensure the safety of participants in future cultural events.

The tragic incident has heightened tension in Orile Iganmu, highlighting ongoing challenges with cult-related violence in Lagos state.

Police rescue 25 children, women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Police Command in Zamfara state has said it has rescued 25 abducted persons, who were mainly women and children. They were kidnapped by some bandits in the Kuraje community in Zamfara.

DSP Yazid Abubakar, the police public relations officer, confirmed the development in a statement in Gusau, the state capital, on Saturday, November 22. According to Abubakar, the bandits attacked the Kuraje village in the Damba area of the Gusau local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng