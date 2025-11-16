Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

New Orleans, United States - A 27-year-old Nigerian man, Chukwuebuka Eweni, has been arrested for killing his father and stabbing his two sisters in New Orleans, United States.

The victim, Samuel Eweni, was a computer science professor at Southern University at New Orleans.

The suspect killed his father and stabbed two of his sisters on Tuesday night, November 11, 2025, on Pebble Drive, New Orleans.

As reported by 4WWL, one of the sisters was released from the hospital, and the other is still being treated as of Wednesday afternoon and is expected to survive.

Family members say Eweni has long suffered from mental illness but has never been violent.

They said they don’t know what set him off and made him grab a knife.

According to family members, after the stabbing, Eweni went to New Orleans East Hospital, where he would routinely check himself in for mental help.

The hospital transferred him to a facility in Jefferson Parish without knowing anything about the crime.

He was tracked down at the facility and taken into custody on Wednesday morning, November 12, 2025

Suspect now faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The Chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans, Dr. Joseph Bouie, Jr, issued a statement about Samuel Eweni's death.

“Dr. Eweni was more than an educator—he was a mentor and a guiding light to so many of our students.

“His contributions to the College of Business and Public Administration and to the university’s mission of transforming lives through education will be remembered and celebrated. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this deeply difficult time.”

