President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers guarding VIPs to redirect them to core security duties

The directive comes amid rising insecurity, including Boko Haram attacks and bandit raids across northern states

However, former senator Shehu Sani has warned that it may not be implemented, like past failed policies

Kaduna, Nigeria - Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the federal government’s directive ordering the withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs), describing it as a good but unlikely to be implemented policy.

Nigeria has, in recent weeks, grappled with renewed security threats. Boko Haram fighters launched fatal attacks against military convoys and civilians in Borno, while bandits raided communities in Kebbi, Niger, Kwara and Bauchi, leaving scores dead and abducting civilians and security operatives.

While reaffirming his commitment to tackling insecurity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed security agencies on Sunday to withdraw police officers currently providing personal protection for VIPs.

Why Tinubu withdrew police from VIPs

Legit.ng reports that the decision, which followed a closed-door meeting with security chiefs, is aimed at redirecting police personnel to core policing duties across the country.

He said, only the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will now be responsible for providing armed escorts to individuals who require private protection.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the Presidency emphasised that Nigeria must “restructure policing priorities” to serve the larger goal of protecting citizens, not privileged individuals.

Shehu Sani reacts to Tinubu’s police withdrawal order

However, reacting to the development via his official X handle, Senator Shehu Sani suggested that the policy may not survive beyond its announcement, warning that successive governments have made similar pronouncements without enforcement.

“Withdrawal of Police from VIPs is a good idea and good policy statement in view of the nation’s urgent security needs, but it will only begin and end up as a statement,” Shehu Sani wrote.

The directive comes amid the killing of five police officers in a bandit ambush in Bauchi and the rescue of abducted worshippers in Kwara, as well as students abduction in Niger and Kebbi states.

Renewed attacks across northern states, heightening public calls for government accountability and proactive policing reforms.

