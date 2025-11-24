Police Break Silence Over Alleged Attack on Popular Northern Church

The Gombe State Police Command denied reports of an attack on ECWA Church in Kashere and described the claims as entirely false

Police officers were confirmed to have been stationed at the church throughout the day and no incident occurred

The Command vowed to investigate the source of the misinformation and urged the public to remain calm

The Gombe State Police Command has firmly denied reports alleging an attack on the ECWA Church in Kashere, Akko Local Government Area.

The force described the claims as “entirely false” and capable of causing needless public anxiety.

In a statement issued via X, on Sunday, November 23, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, said the Command considered it necessary to “set the record straight” following the circulation of the alarming report on social media.

Police move swiftly to verify claim

According to the statement, senior officers were immediately deployed to verify the situation on the ground.

“For clarity, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Pindiga, alongside the Officer in Charge of the Kashere Outstation, promptly contacted one of the church elders,” Abdullahi said.

The elder, who was present during the second segment of the Hausa service, reportedly confirmed that no incident took place.

He further acknowledged that police officers had been stationed at the church throughout the day as part of routine security coverage.

Police condemn spread of false information

The Police Command expressed concern over the spread of the misleading report, stressing that such actions could trigger unnecessary panic.

“The circulation of this false information is irresponsible. We will thoroughly investigate the source of the misinformation and take appropriate action," the PPRO said.

Public urged to remain calm

The Command called on residents to disregard the false report and maintain calm.

“We reassure the good people of Gombe State that their safety and security remain our utmost priority. The Command is fully committed to ensuring peace and protecting all residents across the state," Abdullahi said.

