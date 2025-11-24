Police Break Silence Over Alleged Attack on Popular Northern Church
- The Gombe State Police Command denied reports of an attack on ECWA Church in Kashere and described the claims as entirely false
- Police officers were confirmed to have been stationed at the church throughout the day and no incident occurred
- The Command vowed to investigate the source of the misinformation and urged the public to remain calm
The Gombe State Police Command has firmly denied reports alleging an attack on the ECWA Church in Kashere, Akko Local Government Area.
The force described the claims as “entirely false” and capable of causing needless public anxiety.
In a statement issued via X, on Sunday, November 23, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, said the Command considered it necessary to “set the record straight” following the circulation of the alarming report on social media.
Police move swiftly to verify claim
According to the statement, senior officers were immediately deployed to verify the situation on the ground.
“For clarity, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Pindiga, alongside the Officer in Charge of the Kashere Outstation, promptly contacted one of the church elders,” Abdullahi said.
The elder, who was present during the second segment of the Hausa service, reportedly confirmed that no incident took place.
He further acknowledged that police officers had been stationed at the church throughout the day as part of routine security coverage.
Police condemn spread of false information
The Police Command expressed concern over the spread of the misleading report, stressing that such actions could trigger unnecessary panic.
“The circulation of this false information is irresponsible. We will thoroughly investigate the source of the misinformation and take appropriate action," the PPRO said.
Public urged to remain calm
The Command called on residents to disregard the false report and maintain calm.
“We reassure the good people of Gombe State that their safety and security remain our utmost priority. The Command is fully committed to ensuring peace and protecting all residents across the state," Abdullahi said.
"Bandits are feeling the heat," Army declares
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army has insisted that bandits “are feeling the heat” of intensified military operations across the North-West, despite mounting public anxiety over worsening attacks and mass abductions.
Major General Warrah Idris, the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West (JTF NW) under Operation FANSAN Yamma (OPFY), gave the assurance during an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Niger state.
Major General Idris said that recent coordinated offensives had denied criminal groups the freedom they once enjoyed. He added that troops had intensified efforts to track down those responsible for the abduction of pupils from St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger state.
