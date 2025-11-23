Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba nation activist, has reacted to the allegation of receiving N50 billion from the federal government to stop his agitation

Igboho made the denial in a video chat with Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable

Portable had earlier made the claim in a viral video, saying it was what he read on blogs during the video chat with Sumday Igboho

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, the self-acclaimed Yoruba nation activist, has denied the allegation that he received N50 billion from the federal government to stop his agitation for a Yoruba nation.

The activist made the denial in a live video with Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable.

Sunday Igboho denies collecting N50 million from the FG Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Portable alleges Sunday Igboho collected money

The singer had earlier alleged that Igboho collected the money from the federal government, but in the latest video, he claimed he was only saying what he had seen on bloggers.

This came months after Igboho called on the Federal Government to delist him from its wanted list. The self-acclaimed activist also called on the government to prioritise security in the southwest region of the country.

Igboho reportedly made the call when he visited the palace of the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, on Tuesday, July 22. He then sought the royal support of the traditional ruler to facilitate his full freedom and reintegration into the country.

Sunday Igboho asks FG to free him

The activist also maintained that he was not happy that he did not have the required freedom to walk freely in his "fatherland". He maintained that he was not a criminal, adding that he had been threatened by some unknown persons, plotting to kill him. He lamented that he cannot sleep in his house.

He also decried that when he tried to get a Nigerian passport in Germany, he was told that the federal government had written to them that he was on the wanted list

His statement reads:

“The other time I went to the Nigerian embassy in Germany to obtain a passport, they told me the Federal Government had written to them that I was on the wanted list."

Sunday Igboho decries insecurity in South West

He cried out that he wanted to be free and that the security challenges in the South West region are alarming and need urgent attention. He expressed his appreciation to the traditional ruler for his support throughout his challenges.

Igboho explained that the monarch was very supportive during his challenges with the Nigerian security and that he did not take the love for granted. Igboho then called on the government to appoint competent persons to lead the security situation in the South West.

Sunday Igboho speaks on insecurity in the country Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

Igboho vs Gani Adams: Ooni to make peace

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rift between Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation activist and the Aare Oba Kakanfo, Gani Adams, has taken a new shape.

Despite the peace move by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the two activists have continued to threaten each other with legal suits.

In a new development, Gani Adams said a viral voice note attributed to him on the issue was distorted and targeted at tarnishing his reputation.

