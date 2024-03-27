The rift between Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation activist and the Aare Oba Kakanfo, Gani Adams, has taken a new shape

Despite the peace move by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the two activists have continued to threaten each other with legal suit

Speaking on the trending voice note, Gani Adams said his voice note was distorted and was targetted at tarnishing his reputation

The feud between Yorubaland's Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, and Yoruba Nation activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has grown.

The two campaigners have refused to put down their swords despite a peace accord mediated by major traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Ooni of Ife peace move between Sunday Igboho and Gani Adams heeds no result yet Photo Credit: Gani Adams, Sunday Igboho

Source: Facebook

Adams and Igboho on legal tussle

The Punch reported that Adams and Igboho threatened one other with legal action and called for public apologies.

The two leaders have spat over a supposed leaked telephone conversation between Adams and another person about Igboho.

In a letter dated March 25, 2024, issued to the Yoruba Generalissimo, Igboho's lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, sought an urgent retraction of what he called a "scandalous, malicious, and defamatory statement" made against him.

He further requested that within 48 hours, Aare confess in two national periodicals that he wrongly charged Igboho or pay N10 billion in damages.

Adams stressed that his silence should not be interpreted as timidity in the face of purported character slander.

Gani Adams clarified assassination allegations against Igboho

He said that some people made the claims on purpose to tarnish his reputation.

In light of the uproar sparked by the supposed audio snippets, Adams stated that he was prepared to clear the air on the alleged defamation included in the clips.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, he claimed that the ongoing lawsuit between Igboho and the Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Tayo Ayinde, was a big plan to tarnish him.

Adams stated that he was prepared to defend his hard-earned reputation and the office he represents.

He said that Igboho and Ayinde are unwilling to follow the Ooni of Ife's lead in promoting peace.

