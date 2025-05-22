Sunday Adeyemo, AKA Sunday Igboho, a self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, has disclosed that he was still on the wanted list of the federal government

The Yoruba Nation activist commented while reacting to the claim of Naja’atu Mohammed, a former director in President Bola Tinubu's Presidential Campaign Council

Naja’atu, who had now dumped Tinubu for ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, had tackled Tinubu that Igboho was walking freely while Nnamdi Kanu faced court cases for secessionist advocacy

The Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly referred to as Sunday Igboho, has explained that he is still on the Federal Republic of Nigeria's wanted list.

Igboho made the revelation while lambasting Naja’atu Mohammed, a former director in President Bola Tinubu's Presidential Campaign Council. Naja’atu had claimed that the activist was enjoying freedom of movement despite the fact that he was on the wanted list of the federal government.

DSS declared Sunday Igboho wanted

Recall that the activist was declared wanted by the federal government through the Department of State Services over the allegation of stockpiling arms and ammunition.

It was also reported that Naja’atu raised the concern while accusing the federal government of disparity in its treatment of separatist figures. She questioned why the government had been silent concerning Igboho's activities as a secessionist, and Nnamdi Kanu remained in prolonged detention.

Naja’atu, who had dumped Tinubu's camp for that of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, accused the federal government of sidelining the north in the affairs of the country, after it had explored the electoral values of the region to get to power in the 2023 general election.

Sunday Igboho reacts to Naja'atu's claim

However, The Punch reported that Igboho, in his reaction to Naja'atu's claim, noted that the politician's allegation of his freedom was a reflection of her myopic mindset and ignorance. He maintained that despite Tinubu being the president, he is still on the federal government's wanted list.

His statement reads in part:

“I’m still on the wanted list of the Federal Government despite the Presidency headed by President Tinubu."

Freedom: Sunday Igboho replies to Naja'atu

Igboho maintained that Naja'atu's claim was ridiculous and unfounded. He cautioned her against dragging him into her propaganda and calumny campaigns because she wanted to rubbish the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He explained that he currently travels around the world with his German passport and can't enter Nigeria because he had been declared wanted by security agencies under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he blamed for handing over "a comatose economy" to Tinubu. He said the order declaring him wanted remained under Tinubu's reign.

Igboho vs Gani Adams: Ooni to make peace

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rift between Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation activist and the Aare Oba Kakanfo, Gani Adams, has taken a new shape.

Despite the peace move by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the two activists have continued to threaten each other with legal suits.

In a new development, Gani Adams said a viral voice note attributed to him on the issue was distorted and targeted at tarnishing his reputation.

