A Nigerian lawyer, Olakunle Allison, asked two deep questions as he reacted to the abduction of students in a Catholic School in Niger State

Panic has gripped the Papiri community in Niger state after terrorists invaded a Catholic secondary school in the early hours of Friday, November 21, abducting several students.

The incident, which occurred around 3 to 4 am, involved armed men storming St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri, whisking away an unconfirmed number of students.

On his Facebook page, Barrister Olakunle said that the incident had been aired by CNN.

He asked two deep questions as he wondered if there was still a government in Nigeria.

The lawyer said in his post:

“JESUS CHRIST! Terrorists have just kidnapped at least 52 Catholic Students from their School in Niger State.Some staff were also kidnapped. CNN just aired it.

“What the h*ll is happening? Do we still have a Government in this country? To make it worse, our Government is still lying that there's is no Christian Genocide in Nigeria.

“They are also making stupid comparisons with Muslims being killed. At this point, America will soon impose very tough sanctions on our Government. They might also consider military action. This is crazy.”

Reactions as lawyer questions government over attacks

Femi Olanrewaju said:

"At this junction, it's obvious there are external forces involved. I have no doubt now. As long as the killings will stop, the foreign power should come in. What's left, we will manage it."

Archibong Ekeng said:

"Ah Barrister, you're just hearing about it now, it's something that has been all over the media, obviously we don't have any government in this country, it should be clear to everyone by now. All man to himself, if 2025 is like this, one could imagine how 2027 would be, that's for those who are still trying to push for this government in 2027."

Adebayo Ayobami Marvelous said:

"I am beginning to think the increased attack is politically orchestrated to destroy this government, and the government is allowing that happen unfortunately."

Ifeanyi Chukwu said:

"Olakunle Allison Another kidnapping incident is being reported in Nasarawa State now, it will soon get to your hearing!"

