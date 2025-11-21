A school proprietor has clarified students’ panic over armed hunters that caused false kidnapping reports in Nasarawa

Parents rushed to the school amid fears, triggering chaos and the temporary closure of the school

Police confirm no abduction occurred, and normal academic activities resumed after the misunderstanding

Peter Ezegwoya, proprietor of Peter’s Foundation Secondary School in Rukubi, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, has dismissed reports of a fresh abduction at the school, describing the incident as a “false alarm” triggered by fear.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng on Friday morning, Ezegwoya explained that the confusion began after some students sighted two hunters carrying guns along a familiar path near the school.

Chaos erupts at Peter’s Foundation Secondary School in Nasarawa over fake abduction report. Photo credit: TheYorubaTimes

Source: Twitter

He said:

“There is a routine in our school on Friday. The students always work in the field. So while they were working this morning, they saw two people with guns. These people are hunters armed with guns. The hunters are going their way to do their business.”

According to him, the sighting caused panic among the students, who assumed the armed men were bandits or kidnappers.

“These students, out of fear, rushed to their teachers to report that they saw bandits or kidnappers with guns. The teachers quickly mobilised them back to their class while trying to verify the students' claim. They later realised the gunmen were hunters. They were not strange people. Hunters have been passing through that route. I know them,” he said.

Ezegwoya added that the initial misunderstanding quickly escalated after the students returned to the classroom and narrated the incident to their peers.

“This was how the students returned to class and informed their fellow students that they had seen kidnappers. The students started shouting, and they rushed to their parents to say that there were kidnappers in their school. That was how the false alarm spread. Nobody was abducted. It was all a false alarm,” he clarified.

Parents rush to school amid abduction scare

Earlier in the morning, panic had erupted in the Rukubi community following claims from local sources that armed men had stormed the school.

Parents, gripped by fear, reportedly ran into the school premises to evacuate their children.

A video posted by an X user, @AsakyGRN, showed chaotic scenes, with parents running across the school compound. The user wrote:

“Schools in Rukubi, Doma LGA of Nasarawa State have been shut down following an incident where unidentified men entered Peter’s Foundation Secondary School and took away some students.”

However, the school proprietor stated that no student was taken, and normal academic activities had resumed after calm was restored.

The Nasarawa state Police Command also corroborated Mr Peter’s testimonies. The Command’s spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel also described the alleged abduction as a ‘false alarm’.

Watch school video below:

Attack on Niger Catholic school

In a related development, Legit.ng reported terrorists stormed St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Papiri, Niger State, around 3–4 a.m., abducting an unconfirmed number of students.

Eyewitnesses said gunmen fired indiscriminately, forcing children into nearby bushes while teachers and a woman were also kidnapped.

The Niger State Government expressed regret, saying the school reopened without security clearance despite weeks of intelligence warnings.

Source: Legit.ng