Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state has raised concerns over the withdrawal of military personnel from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, shortly before armed men stormed the facility and abducted 36 students.

He expressed his displeasure during a meeting in Birnin Kebbi on Friday while receiving the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, who visited to commiserate with the state.

Gov Nasir Idris speaks in Birnin Kebbi about the military withdrawal before the Maga school abduction. Photo: FB/HQNigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

The governor said the government had received intelligence about a planned attack and convened a meeting of security agencies to avert the threat, Punch reported.

Questions over security withdrawal

Idris recalled that assurances were given that adequate personnel would be deployed to secure the school. According to him, troops were stationed at the location but left their duty post shortly after midnight.

He noted:

“The military was deployed, but they later withdrew by 3 am and by 3:45 am then the incident happened.”

He added that the state has demanded clarity over who authorised the withdrawal and why it occurred at a time when intelligence suggested possible danger.

“Who authorised the military to withdraw? How did security personnel pull out at such a critical time? That is our concern. We have asked the military to investigate and identify who gave that order,” he said.

Efforts to rescue the students underway

The governor assured residents that both the state and federal governments are working around the clock to secure the safe return of the abducted girls.

Police tactical units are alredy preparing for search and rescue operations after bandits kidnap 25 students in Kebbi. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

He said President Bola Tinubu had shown commitment by directing Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit the state, while Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle had relocated to Kebbi to coordinate efforts.

“Our duty as leaders is to ensure that our daughters return home safely, and we are doing everything possible to achieve that,” he stated.

Idris said religious leaders had also been instructed to intensify prayers for the victims and the peace of the state. He remarked that worsening attacks across the country suggested that “enemies are working against this government” and urged residents to remain prayerful.

NLC condemns attack on Kebbi school

Ajaero described the abduction as deeply troubling, especially at a time Kebbi was recording notable improvements in governance under Idris.

He said the labour movement believed the incident was “more than a mere coincidence” and warned that any attempt to disrupt the state’s progress would fail.

“This is a distraction, but we urge you to stand firm. We sympathise with you and we are with you,” Ajaero said.

He added that the NLC would review its internal policies to support national efforts aimed at strengthening school and border security.

“We will go back to the drawing board to make our policy statement until we have clear pathways on how to secure our schools and borders,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng