Kwara State Government had shut all schools in four LGAs after fresh security alerts pointed to rising bandit activity across Kwara South

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had visited Eruku and requested a Forward Operating Base and Mobile Police Squadron following a deadly church attack

Residents had recounted how the gunmen struck during a thanksgiving service, killing three people and abducting more than 35 worshippers

The Kwara State Government has ordered all schools in four local government areas to close without delay as violent attacks continue to unsettle parts of Kwara South.

The directive affected institutions in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun and Ekiti LGAs after fresh security reports pointed to rising threats across the border communities.

A joint security team of army, police, and vigilantes mobilize for a manhunt in the Eruku forest area. Photo: GovAA

Source: Facebook

The Nigeria Union of Teachers confirmed the order in a circular signed by its state chairman, Yusuf Agboola, who said the union acted strictly on instructions issued by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

As reported by the Punch, he described the situation as urgent and warned school heads to comply until further notice.

Government Pushes for Security Reinforcement

The decision followed Tuesday night’s deadly raid on a church in Eruku, Ekiti LGA. The attackers killed three worshippers and abducted more than 35 residents, prompting renewed calls for a permanent military presence in the area.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq visited the community on Wednesday and announced that he had begun discussions with senior military and police authorities.

A disturbing attack on a CAC church in Kwara state has left three dead and several abducted, including the pastor.

Source: Original

He said he requested a Forward Operating Base of the Nigerian Army and a Mobile Police Squadron in Eruku. According to him, the measure would strengthen the defence of communities exposed to cross-border incursions.

The governor told residents he had already briefed the General Officer Commanding 2 Division and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. He said all security agencies were working to stabilise the area and that the President was fully aware of the situation.

Residents Describe Night of Terror

Survivors narrated how the attackers surrounded the church and opened fire while a thanksgiving service was underway. Adesuyi Joshua said his wife and granddaughter were among those taken.

He recalled that residents mistook the first shots for knockouts before realising they were under attack. He also accused the police of failing to intervene when the community mobilised.

Another youth leader, Shola Peters, said residents were let down by officers they had supported for years. He claimed the police discouraged the youths from pursuing the attackers and called for a full probe of the division.

Pastor Lawrence Abiodun Bamidele, who leads the church, said the congregation had gathered to celebrate the release of 18 kidnap victims when the gunmen stormed the building. He said three people died instantly and scores were taken away.

Tension Spreads Across the Region

Hours after the attack, angry youths blocked the Ilorin Kabba Expressway to protest the absence of security intervention. They said the assault lasted almost an hour without any response from nearby formations.

A vigilante member alleged that recent movements involving security personnel resembled suspicious patterns observed in earlier incidents.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, visited the community and promised stronger deployments. He said an Armoured Personnel Carrier would remain stationed in the area while investigations continue.

Traditional leaders also told the governor that repeated attacks had forced many farmers and teachers to flee.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

Source: Legit.ng