Justice James Omotosho had ruled that judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s terrorism related trial would be delivered without the defendant present

Kanu had been ordered out of the courtroom after he shouted at the judge and disrupted the proceedings

The court had dismissed three new motions filed by Kanu, declaring them unmeritorious since the matter had already been fixed for judgment

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the judgment in the terrorism related case involving Nnamdi Kanu will be handed down without the defendant present.

The decision followed a disruption during Thursday’s proceedings when Kanu challenged the court and interrupted the session. Security officials escorted him out after the judge ordered his removal.

The court had convened for the continuation of the long running trial when tensions rose.

Earlier, Justice Omotosho dismissed three new applications filed by Kanu, describing them as lacking merit since the matter had already been set for judgment. The filings were rejected before the court attempted to proceed to its scheduled ruling.

Nnamdi Kanu appears in court as he presented multiple motions challenging the proceedings.

Source: Twitter

Judge rejects fresh applications

Kanu objected to the court’s plan to move ahead. He insisted the process could not continue because he had not submitted his final written address. He raised his voice as he made the claim and accused Justice Omotosho of bias.

According to him, the judge "did not know the law", a remark that caused a brief pause in the courtroom.

The confrontation led to a direct order from the bench for security personnel to remove the IPOB leader. Once he was taken away, Justice Omotosho reconvened the session and announced that the judgment would proceed without Kanu’s attendance.

The ruling, initially meant to be delivered on November 20, will now be handed down in line with the court’s directive despite the defendant’s outburst.

Source: Legit.ng