Nnamdi Kanu has filed multiple motions seeking to halt the scheduled judgement on his terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja

He urged the court to refer key legal questions to the Court of Appeal and challenged the jurisdiction of the trial court

The prosecution had asked the judge to dismiss all applications and proceed with delivering judgement

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to halt its planned judgement on the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The matter was earlier fixed for decision on November 7, but Kanu returned to court with multiple motions aimed at stopping the process.

Nnamdi Kanu appears in court as he presented multiple motions challenging the proceedings.

Justice James Omotosho confirmed that several applications were filed after the last adjournment. The judge merged the motions and allowed Kanu, who is conducting his own defence, to present each one, Vanguard reported.

Kanu Seeks Referral To Appeal Court

Kanu told the court in his first application dated November 12 that certain legal questions that arose during the trial should be sent to the Court of Appeal for interpretation. He said the trial ought to pause until the appellate court rules on those issues.

He maintained that the charges were defective from the onset because, according to him, they were anchored on a law that does not exist.

He added that the Supreme Court had already noted that count 7 of the charge had no basis in law. He also claimed that the evidence led by the prosecution had collapsed under scrutiny and complained that he was denied fair hearing.

Defendant Challenges Court’s Jurisdiction

Kanu further argued that the court was wrong to waive his right to file a final written address before fixing a date for judgement.

In a separate motion, he asked to be released on bail on what he called liberal terms. He told the court that continued detention violated his constitutional rights.

The prosecution, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Adegboyega Awomolo, urged the court to reject all the applications. He asked the judge to disregard the fresh motions and deliver judgement as earlier scheduled.

Source: Legit.ng