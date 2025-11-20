Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, was handed multiple jail terms including life imprisonment by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The ruling included life terms on counts one, two, four, five, and six.

Nnamdi Kanu to Appeal Life Imprisonment Judgment, Says Lawyer Ejimakor

In addition, Kanu received a 20-year jail term on count three and five years on count seven, both without the option of a fine.

Lawyer confirms appeal

Speaking to reporters after the sentencing, Kanu’s former lawyer and consultant, Aloy Ejimakor, confirmed that the judgement would be challenged.

“We are heading to appeal,” he said, stressing that the legal team was preparing to take the case to the Appeal Court.

Ejimakor rejects terrorism label

Ejimakor strongly criticised the ruling, insisting that Kanu was wrongly convicted.

He said:

“The verdict & the sentence today will not stand. MAZI NNAMDI KANU is not a terrorist. NDIGBO are not terrorists. We all know who the real terrorists are and luckily, the Americans know them too.”

Criticism of judiciary and justice system

The lawyer expressed disappointment with the judgement, describing it as a setback for Nigeria’s justice system.

“I feel very bad, I feel sad, it’s a very bad day for the judiciary, it is very bad for the criminal justice system in Nigeria. This is the first time in my entire life as a lawyer that I have seen a man being convicted for mere words he uttered,” Ejimakor said.

Ejimakor confirmed that the legal team would proceed to the Appeal Court, maintaining that the conviction was unjust and would not stand.

The case is expected to draw significant attention as it moves to the next stage of Nigeria’s judicial process.

Who is Nnamdi Kanu?

Nnamdi Kanu is a Nigerian-British best known as the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Born on September 25, 1967, in Isiama Afara-Ukwu, Abia State, he studied at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka before moving to the United Kingdom. In 2012, he reportedly founded IPOB, a movement seeking the restoration of Biafra, a republic that existed during the Nigerian Civil War from 1967 to 1970. Kanu also directed Radio Biafra, a UK-based station that promoted separatist views.

Court convicts Nnamdi Kanu on 7 terrorism charges

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, November 20, 2025, convicted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on all seven terrorism-related charges brought against him by the federal government.

The judgment was delivered by Justice James Kolawole Omotosho after the court ruled that Kanu had failed to open his defence.

Earlier, Kanu had filed a motion at the Court of Appeal seeking to stop the Federal High Court from delivering the judgment, claiming that the terrorism law used to charge him was invalid. He argued that his counts were based on repealed legislation.

