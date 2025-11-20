Nnamdi Kanu: Full Breakdown of Court’s Judgement on IPOB Leader Emerges
- Justice Omotosho delivered life sentences and concurrent jail terms to Nnamdi Kanu for multiple terrorism-related offences
- The court imposed strict custody conditions on Kanu and barred him from accessing any digital devices
- IPOB and Radio Biafra broadcasting equipment were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
FCT, Abuja — The full details of the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have now emerged.
It outlined severe prison terms, strict custody conditions, and a sweeping forfeiture order.
Life sentences and concurrent jail terms
Justice Omotosho handed down multiple prison sentences, including life imprisonment on Counts 1, 4, 5 and 6, all tied to terrorism-related offences.
The court also imposed 20 years’ imprisonment on Count 3 and 5 years’ imprisonment on Count 7, both without the option of a fine.
Breaking: High court sentences Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment, video emerges
“All sentences are to run concurrently,” the judge ruled.
In a stern remark during the judgement, Justice Omotosho stated:
“The gravity of the offences and the consequences on national security cannot be overlooked. The law must take its course.”
Strict custody conditions imposed
The judge further set unusually strict conditions for Kanu’s detention, citing what he described as the IPOB leader’s “violent tendencies and associated atrocities”.
Under the new orders:
"Kanu is not to be kept at Kuje Correctional Centre, where he had previously been detained.
"He is to be held in protective custody under strict security, at a facility approved by the authorities.
"He is completely barred from accessing or possessing any digital device, including phones, laptops or tablets."
Future access to any digital device is allowed only with the express approval and physical supervision of the National Security Adviser (NSA).
Explaining the restrictions, Justice Omotosho said:
“These conditions are necessary to prevent further incitement and maintain national stability.”
Nnamdi Kanu: What top Rep member told judge Omotosho before delivering his judgement is out, video emerges
FG takes over IPOB broadcasting equipment
In addition to the custodial sentences, the court issued a forfeiture order targeting IPOB’s communication infrastructure.
Justice Omotosho ruled that all radio transmitters and broadcasting equipment owned by or used by IPOB and Radio Biafra are now permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Rep member begs for Nnamdi Kanu's release
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a member of the House of Representatives, Obi Aguocha, on Thursday, November 20, pleaded with Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja to show mercy to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. This cry for mercy was made shortly before the court delivered its judgment.
Aguocha, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia state, rose in court to make a personal appeal, describing Kanu as “a brother, friend and constituent”.
He explained that he and Kanu attended primary and secondary school together and that, although he was Kanu’s senior, he felt personally and officially responsible for speaking on his behalf as a federal lawmaker.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944