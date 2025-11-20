Justice Omotosho delivered life sentences and concurrent jail terms to Nnamdi Kanu for multiple terrorism-related offences

The court imposed strict custody conditions on Kanu and barred him from accessing any digital devices

IPOB and Radio Biafra broadcasting equipment were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government

FCT, Abuja — The full details of the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have now emerged.

It outlined severe prison terms, strict custody conditions, and a sweeping forfeiture order.

Life sentences and concurrent jail terms

Justice Omotosho handed down multiple prison sentences, including life imprisonment on Counts 1, 4, 5 and 6, all tied to terrorism-related offences.

The court also imposed 20 years’ imprisonment on Count 3 and 5 years’ imprisonment on Count 7, both without the option of a fine.

“All sentences are to run concurrently,” the judge ruled.

In a stern remark during the judgement, Justice Omotosho stated:

“The gravity of the offences and the consequences on national security cannot be overlooked. The law must take its course.”

Strict custody conditions imposed

The judge further set unusually strict conditions for Kanu’s detention, citing what he described as the IPOB leader’s “violent tendencies and associated atrocities”.

Under the new orders:

"Kanu is not to be kept at Kuje Correctional Centre, where he had previously been detained.

"He is to be held in protective custody under strict security, at a facility approved by the authorities.

"He is completely barred from accessing or possessing any digital device, including phones, laptops or tablets."

Future access to any digital device is allowed only with the express approval and physical supervision of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Explaining the restrictions, Justice Omotosho said:

“These conditions are necessary to prevent further incitement and maintain national stability.”

FG takes over IPOB broadcasting equipment

In addition to the custodial sentences, the court issued a forfeiture order targeting IPOB’s communication infrastructure.

Justice Omotosho ruled that all radio transmitters and broadcasting equipment owned by or used by IPOB and Radio Biafra are now permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

