A Security analyst in Nigeria has listed four key strategies for rescuing the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls

He warned that schools, especially in rural areas, remain dangerously exposed, blaming government negligence in securing education facilities

However, the presidency assured that search and rescue efforts are ongoing to bring them back home safely

Despite the mix of hope, uncertainty and grief surrounding the abducted students, Nigerians continue to push for urgent solutions while authorities intensify their rescue efforts.

Many citizens, like a security expert and defence analyst, Detective Awwal Bala Durumin Iya, have provided four strategic measures the Federal Government should urgently consider to secure the release of the abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits invaded a Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area in Kebbi State and abducted 25 female students from their classrooms.

The attackers were said to have escaped through nearby villages, leaving residents in panic and sparking a nationwide call for action.

Kebbi abduction: Four ways to rescue the schoolgirls

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the analyst insisted that the government has the required intelligence tools and tactical abilities to stop the abductors with minimal damage if it acts quickly and decisively.

He explained that the government has both the structures to rescue the girls without putting their lives at high risk, if the right steps are taken immediately.

“The technology and intelligence structure needed to rescue these students already exist. What we lack is immediate action and coordinated decision-making,” the expert said.

He listed the four suggested approaches below:

1. Tracking the bandits’ location

Detective Awwal said government security agencies have the capability to track the bandits through drones, surveillance gadgets, and communication intercept tools.

He believes the abductors are likely still within a reachable distance from the school environment.

“We have the sophisticated tools to monitor movement through satellite access, telecom interception, and aerial surveillance. These bandits did not travel hundreds of kilometres. With the right command, we can locate them,” he stated.

2. Negotiating a peace deal

The analyst explained that striking a peace negotiation with the abductors remains a viable option, as government operatives can reach out through existing channels used in past operations.

"Government has existing channels to initiate contact. The goal here is to secure life first.” He said

He stressed that dialogue can help secure the girls’ safe return without harm.

3. Rescue operation

The analyst noted that deploying security forces to storm the location is another solution, but warned that it could lead to casualties if not carefully coordinated.

He described this method as “too risky” because both students and security personnel could be affected.

“Yes, we can deploy armed forces to strike, but such operations carry risk. A miscalculated raid could cost the girls their lives."

"This is why a military approach must only come after credible intelligence,” he warned.

4. Use of approaches already available

The expert advised that the Federal Government should combine both violent and non-violent rescue tools that are already established within the national security architecture.

These tools, he said, have been used in past operations to free abducted victims.

"Let them activate a mixed response. It has worked in other states,” he recommended.

Education sector facing threat, expert warns

Meanwhile, the expert added that Nigeria’s education system is under a serious security threat, calling on the Federal Government to consider a state of emergency on educational security, particularly in rural areas where schools are prone to attacks.

"Education is under siege. If the government does not act now, we may lose an entire generation in rural regions. This demands a state of emergency, not speeches,” he stated.

He also criticised the continuous vulnerability of public schools, especially in rural areas, despite frequent abductions in northern states.

In his words:

“These schools are still largely open and exposed. We cannot pretend that we don’t know how dangerous the environment has become. The failure to secure learning areas shows a systemic negligence.”

In the meantime, the Presidency and security agencies have assured Nigerians that efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted students. Authorities also vowed to intensify security around schools and bring the perpetrators to justice.

