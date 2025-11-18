Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode condemned claims that Christians are not being targeted in Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned assertions that Christians are not being targeted in Nigeria.

A statement released on Tuesday, November 18, Kayode described such claims as “monstrous mendacity” and an attempt to downplay the ongoing violence.

In the statement released via X, Fani-Kayode said:

“Christians are targeted and killed in large numbers in Nigeria, and anyone who denies this, plays it down or says otherwise is a perfidious propagandist, a genocide enabler and specious liar.”

He emphasised that Muslims are also victims, noting that the Islamist terrorists “kill us all, both Christian and Muslim,” and called for urgent action to end the violence.

Recent attacks underline severity of crisis

Fani-Kayode cited recent incidents across the country to illustrate the indiscriminate nature of attacks.

He noted the abduction of 25 girls and their principal in Maga, Kebbi State, whose vice-principal was murdered, and clarified that the victims were Muslim.

Similarly, 64 people were abducted in Tsafe, Zamfara State, with three killed, also Muslims. Meanwhile, a Catholic priest and 12 girls were abducted in Kagarko, Kaduna State, representing Christian victims.

He further highlighted attacks on Army officers in Borno State, including a Brigadier General, which affected both Christians and Muslims.

Kayode: Terrorists are indifferent to religion

Fani-Kayode stressed that the terrorists do not represent any faith and are solely motivated by violence, abduction, and terror.

“They only care about the spilling of innocent blood and the abduction of our people. They only care about terrorising civilians, indulging in barbaric carnage, and mass murdering both Christians and Muslims,” he said.

He rejected calls for granting terrorists amnesty, warning that they “offer no remorse for their relentless evil and are not worthy of life.”

Kayode calls for govt action and national unity

The former minister urged the Federal Government and Armed Forces to act decisively.

“The only answer is for our government and armed forces to muster the courage, resources, and resolve to crush them ruthlessly and send them back to hell. Time is running out,” he warned.

Fani-Kayode dismissed the idea of framing the violence as a Christian versus Muslim conflict or supporting a foreign invasion, which he said would worsen the situation.

He concluded with a call for national unity:

“Nigeria must not be turned into Congo, Somalia, Darfur, Sudan, Gaza, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria or any other failed state. We must set our differences aside, remain united, and confront the common enemy together.”

