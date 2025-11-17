The newly elected PDP national chairman Kabiru Turaki says the party will consider a coalition with other opposition parties to rescue Nigeria in 2027

However, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the party would be willing to work with the PDP only if the latter agrees that it will not be business as usual

Turaki emerged as the new PDP chairman in the early hours of Sunday after the party’s leadership held its national convention in Ibadan

Ibadan, Oyo - The newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has disclosed that the party is ready to engage in a broad opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Turaki stated this during an exclusive interview with Daily Trust after he secured victory at the PDP national elective convention in Ibadan, Oyo state, where he polled more than 1,516 delegate votes to emerge chairman.

PDP says it is Open to Coalition in 2027 as ADC Sets Conditions for Alliance. Photo credit: @ADCNig/@abati1990

Source: Twitter

Turaki said the PDP under his leadership will focus on rescuing Nigeria from its current challenges, adding that all credible options that strengthen democracy are on the table.

He said whatever political strategy the party adopts must align with the demands of its members and the aspirations of Nigerians.

He said:

“I do not know what will happen. But I assure you we will be open to all options, provided they strengthen democracy in Nigeria and are acceptable to our people.

“What we want is for Nigerians to be rescued from the present situation. So whatever option is available and acceptable will be considered. The decision will be taken when we get there.”

Despite concerns that Nigeria may drift toward a one-party state, Turaki rejected the idea, saying he does not believe the country would ever slip into such a system, although he admitted that “democracy is under threat.”

According to him, his tenure will prioritise collaboration with other political actors:

“We will work with political parties under IPAC, with civil society, the international community, and the media, so democracy can be protected.”

ADC reacts: Only if PDP wants real change

Responding to Turaki’s coalition position, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it is open to working with the PDP, but only under strict conditions.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party would be willing to work with the PDP only if the latter agrees that “it will not be business as usual.”

“We’ll be willing to work with any political party in Nigeria that is willing to subscribe to the philosophy of the ADC. We said we are not just interested in winning power for winning’s sake. We are more interested in resetting politics in Nigeria.

PDP Says it is Open to Coalition in 2027 as ADC Sets Conditions for Alliance. Photo credit: @ARISEtv

Source: Twitter

Abdullahi insisted that all opposition parties must unite in 2027 if they hope to defeat the APC, but warned that the partnership must put Nigerians first.

“So, we absolutely believe that all opposition parties need to come together to defeat and remove this government that has threatened everything that we know to be good about our country."

"So, we are willing to work with them if they are willing to subscribe to our principles, which is that it is not going to be business as usual and that politics must be to the service of the people.”

APC dismisses coalition talks

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is unbothered by any planned coalition, insisting no reasonable Nigerian would want to return to what it called the “years of PDP misrule.”

APC’s Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, said:

“We are not worried. Nigerians know what they suffered under the PDP. No responsible person will vote for them again.”

He mocked the PDP’s internal disagreements and said the APC was confident ahead of the 2027 elections.

PDP elects new party officers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP has elected Kabiru Turaki (SAN), the former minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, as its new national chairman at its ongoing national convention.

Turaki's emergence at the convention, which was being held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, where delegates from 17 states in the country cast their votes to elect national officers.

PDP expels Wike, Fayose, others at convention

Earlier, Legit.ng reports that the PDP has announced the expulsion of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at its ongoing national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Aside from Wike, others who were suspended from the party included the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, and the former national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

The motion for the expulsion of the party leaders was moved by Olabode George, the former national vice chairman of the PDP. His motion was supported by Samaila Burga, the PDP chairman in Bauchi state.

Source: Legit.ng