The FCT police command has reacted to claims of the alleged trailing of Lieutenant Ahmad Yarima by unidentified persons in two unmarked Hilux vans in Kubwa, with the officer reportedly conducting escape manoeuvres to lose them

Military sources had reportedly disclosed that the incident, which saw the occupants of the vehicles trailing Yarima from the NIPCO Station off the Kubwa Motorway through to Gado Nasco Road, Abuja, is being investigated

Reacting to the viral story, spokesperson of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, dismissed reports that Lt. Yerima survived an assassination attempt in Abuja, describing the claims as misleading

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said police operatives only stopped Navy Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima for a routine search operation.

Initial reports from multiple news platforms claimed that Yerima was trailed by two unmarked Hilux vans without number plates, prompting a high-speed chase and a “tactical manoeuvre” that allegedly saved his life.

Police address reported attack on officer Lt. Ahmad Yerima following a clash with FCT minister, Nyesom Wike. Photos credit: Kole Shittu

The report quoted military sources who said the vehicles allegedly followed him from the NIPCO Filling Station off the Line Expressway to Gado Nasco Way at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 16.

Police shoot down 'attempt' on Yerima

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police said no incident of an attempted assassination was recorded in the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday, November 16.

As public commentaries continue to centre on the alleged incident, Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, gave further clarification on Monday morning, November 17. According to her, on Sunday evening, November 16, police officers approached Yerima's vehicle and politely requested his identity, along with an explanation for his car's fully tinted windows. Yerima, however, reportedly refused to cooperate.

The FCT police said:

"In line with standard operational procedure, officers approached the vehicle and politely requested for the occupant’s identity, along with an explanation for the concealments. The occupant, however, refused to identify himself, proceeded to make several calls, and wound up his tinted windows, declining to engage with the police team."

FCT police command, through Josephine Adeh, clarifies a now-controversial stop-and-search incident at NNPC Junction, Kubwa Expressway, Abuja. Photo credit: @FCT_PoliceNG

The statement added:

"A few minutes later, three naval personnel arrived the location and cordially identified the occupant of the vehicle as their colleague. They were also observed taking video and picture footage of the encounter before leaving. Following this confirmation, the Police team allowed the vehicle to proceed. The patrol team then continued its operations peacefully and without any further incident. It is, however, surprising to wake up to maliciously crafted tales and worst of all, allegations of assassination."

Legit.ng reports that the development comes days after Yerima, while on duty with other security personnel, engaged in a tense confrontation with the FCT minister Nyesom Wike over a disputed land site in Gaduwa District. The clash, captured on viral videos, sparked widespread public debate.

