Wike: Again, Police Make Clarification on Reported Assassination Attempt on Military Officer Yerima
- The FCT police command has reacted to claims of the alleged trailing of Lieutenant Ahmad Yarima by unidentified persons in two unmarked Hilux vans in Kubwa, with the officer reportedly conducting escape manoeuvres to lose them
- Military sources had reportedly disclosed that the incident, which saw the occupants of the vehicles trailing Yarima from the NIPCO Station off the Kubwa Motorway through to Gado Nasco Road, Abuja, is being investigated
- Reacting to the viral story, spokesperson of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, dismissed reports that Lt. Yerima survived an assassination attempt in Abuja, describing the claims as misleading
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said police operatives only stopped Navy Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima for a routine search operation.
Initial reports from multiple news platforms claimed that Yerima was trailed by two unmarked Hilux vans without number plates, prompting a high-speed chase and a “tactical manoeuvre” that allegedly saved his life.
The report quoted military sources who said the vehicles allegedly followed him from the NIPCO Filling Station off the Line Expressway to Gado Nasco Way at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 16.
Police shoot down 'attempt' on Yerima
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police said no incident of an attempted assassination was recorded in the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday, November 16.
As public commentaries continue to centre on the alleged incident, Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, gave further clarification on Monday morning, November 17. According to her, on Sunday evening, November 16, police officers approached Yerima's vehicle and politely requested his identity, along with an explanation for his car's fully tinted windows. Yerima, however, reportedly refused to cooperate.
The FCT police said:
"In line with standard operational procedure, officers approached the vehicle and politely requested for the occupant’s identity, along with an explanation for the concealments. The occupant, however, refused to identify himself, proceeded to make several calls, and wound up his tinted windows, declining to engage with the police team."
The statement added:
"A few minutes later, three naval personnel arrived the location and cordially identified the occupant of the vehicle as their colleague. They were also observed taking video and picture footage of the encounter before leaving. Following this confirmation, the Police team allowed the vehicle to proceed. The patrol team then continued its operations peacefully and without any further incident. It is, however, surprising to wake up to maliciously crafted tales and worst of all, allegations of assassination."
Legit.ng reports that the development comes days after Yerima, while on duty with other security personnel, engaged in a tense confrontation with the FCT minister Nyesom Wike over a disputed land site in Gaduwa District. The clash, captured on viral videos, sparked widespread public debate.
Read more similar stories here:
- Abuja: Lt. Yerima Speaks on Why Military Officers Won't Kill Wike, FCTA Officials, Others
- "Unruly and Arrogant": Wike Blasts Gallant Naval Officer Who Confronted Him in Abuja
- VP Shettima's Top Aide Mentions Whose Right Between Wike and Gallant Naval Officer
Yerima-Wike t-shirt goes viral
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady went viral after she printed the viral clash involving Wike and Lt. Yerima on a cloth and showed it off on her social media page.
Many people are reacting to the design after seeing it.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.