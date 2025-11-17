Wike: Police Speak on Reported Assassination Attempt on Military Officer Yerima Amid Tension
- The FCT police command has reacted to the trailing of Lieutenant Ahmad Yarima by unidentified persons in two unmarked Hilux vans in Kubwa, with the officer conducting escape manoeuvres to lose them
- Military sources had reportedly disclosed that the incident, which saw the occupants of the vehicles trailing Yarima from the NIPCO Station off the Kubwa Motorway through to Gado Nasco Road, is being investigated
- Reacting to the viral report, spokesperson of the police command, SP Josephine Adeh, dismissed reports that Lt. Yerima survived an assassination attempt in Abuja, describing the claims as false and unverified
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to reports that Navy Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Abuja.
Initial reports from multiple news platforms claimed Yerima was trailed by two unmarked Hilux vans without number plates, prompting a high-speed chase and a “tactical manoeuvre” that allegedly saved his life.
The report quoted military sources who said the vehicles allegedly followed him from the NIPCO Filling Station off the Line Expressway to Gado Nasco Way at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 16.
The source added that the matter is under investigation and is receiving “the seriousness it deserves,” noting that further details are being withheld so as not to compromise the process.
The development comes days after Yerima, while on duty with other security personnel, engaged in a tense confrontation with the federal capital territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike over a disputed land site in Gaduwa District. The clash, captured on viral videos, sparked widespread public debate and prompted intervention from the Presidency, which subsequently halted the demolition exercise at the site.
Police debunk attempt on Yerima
But as the story spread, Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, asserted late Sunday, November 16, that "no such incident has been reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory," The Punch reported.
Vanguard also noted the police's rebuttal.
Adeh said:
"The public is advised to disregard this false information and desist from spreading unverified claims capable of causing unnecessary panic."
Incident between Yerima, Wike
Videos of the incident show that Wike was confronted by Yerima, who led soldiers deployed to prevent FCT officials from carrying out a demolition exercise on the contested site.
Wike demanded that the soldiers provide documents to justify their presence on the site, noting that no one, regardless of rank, is above the law.
In response, Yerima said his team was acting on “orders” and that his principals have the necessary land documents.
Police arrest suspects in Abuja killings
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FCT police command arrested 12 members of a notorious armed robbery gang allegedly responsible for the death of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, fondly known as Sommie, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami.
The arrests followed a directive from Ajao Adewale, the commissioner of police, FCT, to swiftly apprehend those behind the fatal robbery.
According to police sources, operatives of the Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Godfrey, acting on digital and reconstructive intelligence, tracked and apprehended the suspects across multiple locations in the north.
Source: Legit.ng
