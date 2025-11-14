FCTA officials took responsibility for the incident involving Minister Wike and a naval officer at a disputed Gaduwa land site

The Director of Development Control explained the development was illegal and issued a formal apology to Minister Wike and Nigerians

FCTA Lands Director clarified the claimants had no statutory title and the 2007 letter of intent did not authorise construction

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have taken responsibility for the incident that occurred on Tuesday, 11 November, at Plot 1946, Gaduwa District, involving the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, Lt. A.M. Yerima.

The confrontation, which was captured on video and went viral, showed Wike being blocked from accessing a disputed property linked to former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd).

FCTA clarifies the incident

Tpl Mukhtar Galadima, Director of the FCTA Department of Development Control, provided a detailed account of events and expressed regret over the tense encounter.

He said:

“It is with a sense of commitment, emotion and regret that we address this press conference on the incident at the Gaduwa District. On 17 October, staff noticed ongoing development within the corridor of the Southern Parkway. When enquiring about the necessary approval status, they were met by stiff resistance and threats from men of the Nigerian Navy.”

Galadima explained that the officers on site claimed all approvals were with their lawyers and engineers, and the only document provided was a letter of intent issued in 2007 by the Department of Parks and Recreation, not a formal approval.

He added:

“While discussing with the naval officer, I emphasised that submission is not approval. Development without statutory approval is illegal under the FCT Act of 1976 and the Urban and Regional Planning Law of 1992. I then sent a distress call to the Minister due to the presence of armed men on site, which led to the public confrontation.”

The director formally apologised to Minister Wike and to Nigerians, stating:

“I sincerely apologise for dragging the Honorable Minister into this situation. Armed men were strategically positioned, ready to shoot. That is why I called on the Minister to assess the situation on the spot.”

Land had no statutory approval, says FCTA Lands Director

Chijioke Nwankwoeze, Director of Lands Administration, clarified that the claimants had no statutory title to the property.

He explained that the 2007 letter of intent merely allowed management of a park site and did not confer legal occupancy or approval to build.

He said:

“Letter of intent is not statutory right of occupancy. The claimants never submitted a detailed technical proposal, and no lease agreement was given. Development was never completed within the stipulated one year, so their building is illegal.”

Nwankwoeze further noted that the letter of intent carried strict conditions, none of which were met.

He emphasised that in Abuja, no development can occur without approved plans, which must align with the city’s master plan.

Officials stress rule of law and urban planning

FCTA officials reiterated that their interventions were necessary to uphold legal and urban planning standards, while also acknowledging the disruption caused to Minister Wike and public perception.

Tpl Galadima concluded:

“Our actions are consistent with FCT laws. We regret the incident but maintain that enforcement of planning regulations is vital for the orderly development of the Federal Capital Territory.”

