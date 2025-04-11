Operatives of the Bauchi state police command have arrested a 50-year-old father, Umar Sule, for impregnating his teenage daughter

Bauchi state - A 50-year-old father, Umar Sule, has been arrested for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 17-year-old biological daughter in Bauchi state.

The State Police public relations officer, CSP Ahmed Wakili, said Sule committed the crime in Kurmin Ado village via Kariya ward, Ganjuwa local government area of the state.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Wakili disclosed this in a crime bulletin made available to Journalists on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Wakili said the suspect had had intercourse with his teenage daughter in his matrimonial bedroom on different occasions.

He said the Command received a complaint from 55-year-old Abdullahi Baban Karatu on the 3rd of April 2025 at about 1630hrs.

“The complaint was against one Umar Alh. Sule, aged 50 years, of the same address, sometimes in the month of November 2024 at about 2100hrs, premeditatedly had sexual intercourse with his biological daughter (named withheld), aged 17 years, in his matrimonial bedroom on different occasions.

“During interrogation, the defendant willingly admitted his wrongdoing and added that he had been molesting her several times on different occasions, which led to her pregnancy for three months, according to an examination report obtained from a medical practitioner.”

The victim said the incident happened when her mother travelled to visit her parents at Burra village via Ningi LGA, Bauchi state.

The teenager said her father took advantage of her and was having sexual intercourse with her in her mother’s absence.

The mother observed the victim was pregnant and questioned her daughter on who was responsible after she returned from her travelling.

The victim confessed to her mother that it was her biological father.

The Police spokesperson, however, said the investigation is still ongoing.

Wakili added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be charged to court after the completion of all investigations.

