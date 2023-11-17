Veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu’s alleged relationship with his adopted daughter, Jasmine, is once again a trending topic

A new audio conversation leaked on social media where the movie star reacted to the rumours

Mr Ibu denied any such thing happening and noted that it’s impossible for him to be sleeping with his adopted daughter

Popular Nigerian actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has now reacted to claims of sleeping with his adopted daughter, Jasmine.

Recall that news recently made the rounds that the movie star only stopped sleeping with Jasmine after he found her with his son. This was revealed in a leaked audio message that trended online.

Nigerians react to leaked conversation between Mr Ibu and Jasmine. Photos: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

In a new development, another audio has leaked on social media of the veteran actor’s purported conversation with Jasmine.

In the voicenote, Jasmine was heard questioning Mr Ibu about the rumours that they were sleeping together. The actor then responded by shutting down the claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Mr Ibu, it is impossible for him to be sleeping with his own daughter. He added that the claims were spread by rumour mongers who would definitely be punished for their actions.

He said in part:

“People of the world, how can it be possible? My own daughter? Whoever brought this topic forward will take punishment.”

Also in the leaked audio, the movie star was heard complaining about how he has been a victim of gossip and how he is sceptical about having dealings with them because they pretend a lot.

Jasmine was then heard questioning the actor on if he discussed her with anybody and he denied it.

Listen to the full leaked audio below:

Reactions as Mr Ibu denies sleeping with adopted daughter Jasmine

The leaked conversation between Mr Ibu and Jasmine raised mixed feelings from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“But is adoption by force? What is tying her down with the family that she cannot leave them alone? Ewelekele ‍♀️.”

thebennyboom:

“One question before I go to bed,is this Jasmine an orphan??why is she hell bent on belonging to the Ibu family tree ??”

kush_zero:

“Mr Ibu is a Nollywood legend and a very good actor but his personal life is a mess.”

paulynnath:

“Then one small girl get mind the get this kind conversation with my husband all in the name of adoption? This doesn’t even feel real cos what? The audacity,no regards,no respect whatsoever for the institution of marriage,IBU is comfortably discussing his wife with someone else even against all odds,there’s just no reason whatsoever to justify their actions,this is all shades of wrong Dear lord thank you for the peace that I have,for the blessings of marriage, for the respect we accord one another, for all understanding, for love, and May peace continue to dwell in our home.”

Its_katchy:

“This Jasmine what exactly is your real name? Why are you adopted when your father and mother are still very much alive?? Why are you not proud of your real father? Stop exploiting Mr Ibu in his vulnerable state. Let this family breathe. Quit using their trying times for your content. Face your real parents in the village.”

marsh_melow_:

“How do you adopt a grown woman over 30!? What happened to her own parent !? Why is she fronting more than your real kids!? We don’t even know your own real kids as much as we know this woman. What happened to kids on the street who really need help!? Person ex wife na em you dey adopt. Adopted daughter isonu. Understanding wife dey really try. Wishing you quick recovery sir!”

Barrister_chinny:

“This your voice said in the previous vn that you dnt want to touch her again because you found out that your son is sleeping with her, the same you is here again saying “people of the world”, you are who are people of the world eeeh??? This man e be like say that Mumu wey you Dey do for film you Dey also do am for real life ooo, respect your age, we are not kids!!!”

merceemosui:

“Why is this girl stressing this Man. Only you say you won't talk till he gets better, only you doing lights, camera, action... Leave matter, u know every!”

the_prettyonomhen:

“Now I believe she really had an affair with Mr Ibu. She is too desperate and she used Ibu for fame. Jasmine I put it to you that you are shameless. You left your biological parents to come and be claiming another man bcos of his fame as father. I pity you.”

kanoel_fabrics:

“This is such a fake conversation. Damage control.”

Onyinyechi__favour:

“He did, no adopted daughter will be this bold.”

demicarefoundation:

“Lol @ladyjasminec thought you said you wont stress this man until he is discharged? You have questionable character. This is bad.”

toryvillageblog:

“The Voice note screams GUILTY CONSCIENCE .”

Jasmine's American ex-husband speaks

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama in the family of Mr Ibu took a new turn following the involvement of the ex-husband of Jasmine, his adopted daughter.

Recall that Jasmine got married to her American lover in 2022, and the marriage lasted only nine months before they both ended things publicly.

Shortly after claims and counterclaims started to fly around about the misappropriation of funds donated to the ailing actor, Jasmine's ex-husband reacted to allegations of her sleeping with the actor's son.

Source: Legit.ng