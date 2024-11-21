A 48-years-old man is set to appear in court for allegedly sleeping with his daughter for years and ended up impregnating her

Police authorities in Cross River state have arrested Mallam Adamu Ibrahim Umaru for allegedly s3xually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter, Amina Adamu Ibrahim since 2023

According to the police, the suspect denied the allegations during interrogation and was unable to provide an explanation for his daughter’s pregnancy

A man named Adamu Ibrahim Umaru, age 48, was on Thursday, November 21, has been arrested by the police in Cross River over an allegation of defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.

The Zone 6 police command in Cross River paraded the suspect on Thursday.

The command's spokesperson, SP Nelson Okpabi, disclosed to the press that the suspect was arrested following a petition filed by Aisha, the victim’s aunt.

“The personnel of the Zonal Human Rights Unit acting on a petition referred to the team for investigation, on the 15th November, 2024 apprehended Mallam Adamu Ibrahim Umaru.

“The suspect is a native of Bundugudu LGA of Zamfara State, residing at No. 27 Edem Odo Street, Calabar who unlawfully defiled his daughter,” he stated.

How it was discovered the man impregnated his daughter

As reported by The Guardian, the spokesman said that the petitioner had stated that she noticed changes in the girl’s physiology and took her to the hospital where test that was conducted confirmed her to be nine weeks pregnant.

The police said that the victim in her statement, alleged that her father, Mallam Umaru was responsible for her pregnancy, and had been having illicit affairs with her since 2023, even had threatened to kill her should she reveal this to anybody.

Reacting, the suspect denied the allegations and claimed he had been separated from Amina’s mother for several years.

SP Okpabi confirmed that Umaru is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, November 21, as the investigation concludes in accordance with the law.

“I am due to appear tomorrow in a court at federal high court in Abuja over murder charges and I did not even commit what am being alleged of against my daughter,” he appealed.

It was gathered that Mallam Adamu Ibrahim Umaru, along with 19 others, is also facing trial before Justice Yusuf Halilu in Maitama, Abuja, on five charges, including attempted murder, breach of peace, and assault.

