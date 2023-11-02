A 13-year-old girl has gotten justice at last, two years after she was defiled by a bricklayer, Gabriel Awaye.

Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sentenced Awaye to life in prison on Wednesday, November 1

Justice Abiola Soladoye said Awaye was not fit to be in the community of civilised people and should be locked away for life.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Ikeja, Lagos state - A bricklayer, Gabriel Awaye, has been sentenced to life in prison twice for defiling a 13-year-old girl in his room in the Agbado Oke-Odo area of Lagos state.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court delivered the judgement on Wednesday, November 1, Daily Trust reported.

Bricklayer bags life jail for defiling teenage girl in Lagos Photo Credit: Court of Appeal

Source: Facebook

According to the judge, the prosecution proved the ingredients of the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault against Awaye.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant committed the offences on June 2, 2021.

He added that the offence is contrary to Sections 127 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The state counsel, Ms Abimbola Abolade, presented three witnesses during the trial while the convict testified as a sole witness.

Justice Soladoye said the bricklayer was not fit to be in the community of civilised people and should be locked away for life.

“The prosecution witness one (survivor) testified before this court that she was at her grandmother’s place when her friend, Rofiat, told her that her sister sent for her.

“The witness said when she got to the place, she did not meet her sister but saw the defendant who pushed her on the mat and sodomised her.

According to The Punch, Justice Soladoye found Awaye guilty of the two counts of defilement and sexual assault based on the evidence adduced before the court.

“The survivor identified Awaye as the man who defiled her when she was 13 years old.

“Awaye is hereby found guilty and is sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the two-count charges and he should have his name registered in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register,”

Chief pharmacist sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling minor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Kubwa, Abuja, sentenced a former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Abubakar Mustapha Danraka, to life imprisonment for sodomy.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf gave the judgment based on Section 1 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, on Monday, September 18.

NAPTIP spokesman, Vincent Adekoye explained that Danraka was arrested on March 27, 2020, for defiling a minor (name withheld), who was his neighbour in an estate in Abuja.

Lagos doctor who defiled Wife’s Niece sentenced to life imprisonment

The court convicted the medical director of Optical Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, of defiling his wife's niece.

Delivering its judgment, Justice Rahman Oshodi held that the prosecution proved charges of defilement and sexual assault by penetration against Olaleye.

The judge ruled that the evidence against the medical director was compelling, consistent and related to what the victim disclosed.

Source: Legit.ng