Igwe Ambrose, an aged landlord resident in Lagos state would spend the rest of his life in prison

The 65-year-old was found guilty on Monday, November 20, of assaulting two minors who are daughters of his tenant

Justice Soladoye who delivered the judgment described the landlord as a "dirty old man" who assaulted his survivors under the guise of assisting them with their school homework

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ikeja, Lagos state - An aged man identified simply as Igwe Ambrose, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Lagos court.

Lagos landlord who defiled two minors has been sentenced to double life imprisonment. Photo credit: Federal High Court

Source: Facebook

The 65-year-old landlord based in Lagos state, bagged life imprisonment for assaulting two minors, aged seven and eleven years, who are daughters of his tenant.

The Nation reported that the accused was said to have inserted his fingers into the private parts of the minors.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, on Monday, November 20, sentenced the convict to double life imprisonment on the four-count charge bordering on sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child, brought against him by Lagos state, PM News report added.

The offences were committed between January and June 2021 at Shagari Estate, Ipaja, Lagos.

The judge explains how the landlord assaulted the children

Justice Soladoye held that the prosecution had proved the charges against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge, who described the convict as a dirty old man, said he fingered and touched the breasts of the survivors under the pretext of helping them with their school homework.

Ogun man defiles teenage girl who got drunk during church event

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 32-year-old man, Gbenga Kolawole, was arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl in Adubi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the suspect took advantage of the victim after she got drunk during an annual church event.

Odutola disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 10.

Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling teenage girl

Also, Legit.ng reported that a bricklayer, Gabriel Awaye, was sentenced to life in prison twice for defiling a 13-year-old girl in his room in the Agbado Oke-Odo area of Lagos state.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court delivered the judgement on Wednesday, November 1.

According to the judge, the prosecution proved the ingredients of the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault against Awaye.

Source: Legit.ng