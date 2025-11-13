The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has granted an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan on the alleged Christian genocide

Tuggar urged Morgan to broadcast the full interview exactly as recorded, without edits or selective omissions

Legit.ng reports that United States President Donald Trump had labelled Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over the alleged targeting killing of Christians in the northern part of the country

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said Nigeria’s truth must not be distorted to fit external biases about the alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of Nigeria.

Tuggar urged British broadcaster Piers Morgan to air his interview on Nigeria’s religious situation in full.

He called on the producer not to edit or make selective omissions of verifiable data.

This was contained in a post via his X handle @YusufTuggar on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The minister said he presented a factual and contextual perspective on the misleading narratives and allegations of religious persecution.

“I appeared on @piersmorgan’s flagship programme, @PiersUncensored, where I presented a factual and contextual perspective on the misleading narratives and allegations of religious persecution in Nigeria.

“My explanations, supported by verifiable data, may not have conformed to certain preconceived views. However, for the sake of integrity and transparency, it is essential that the full interview be aired exactly as recorded, without edits or selective omissions.

“Nigeria’s truth must not be distorted to fit external biases.”

Nigerians react to alleged Christian genocide

@Mrczar_

Dear honorable minister, for the sake of integrity - you should not be speaking on this issue. Let the victims speak. Mothers that lost their sons, sons that lost their parents - they should be the ones to tell this story. You are biased.

@DanKatsina50

Hon. Minister, The effort you all put in disputing the claim, is all what we're clamouring from government to address the rampant attacks going on in Northern Nigeria daily

@Victorcrown17

Great job, Honorable Minister on representing Nigeria with such clarity and integrity on Your call for the full unedited interview to be aired is a bold step toward ensuring the truth about Nigeria’s commitment to religious freedom is heard. Well done for countering misleading narratives with verifiable data your diplomatic effort is truly

@ibn_abdulw

You will be called names by short sighted individuals, while we continue to call on government to kill all terrorists and bandits, from Boko Haram to IPOB, we will maintain our intervention that foreign military intervention or twisting narrative to suit their agendas always aim at creating more problems

Alleged Christian genocide: Tinubu told to sack INEC chairman

Recall that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called for the immediate sack of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan.

The Executive Director of the Islamic group, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said Amupitan cannot be trusted following his report on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review Amupitan’s appointment.

