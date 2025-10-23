Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is set to send a delegation to the United States amid claims of Christian genocide in the northern part of the country.

This is coming after US Senator Ted Cruz accused Nigeria of “mass murder” of Christians.

The federal government delegation is expected to engage the Congress over allegations of genocide against the Nigerian Christian community.

As reported by ThisDay, the top government delegation includes federal lawmakers, senior military and security agency heads.

Some top Senate officials were added to the delegation after a resolution was adopted by the 10th Senate on a motion introduced by Senator Ali Ndume.

Ndume’s motion called for “putting the record straight” and urging the United States to refrain from sanctioning the country over the purported genocide.

Senator Cruz introduced the “Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025” (S.2747).

The Act seeks to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” and impose sanctions on officials alleged to facilitate violence against Christians.

It was gathered that the federal government delegation is expected to travel to Washington, DC, from next week.

According to the sources, the FG delegation will present evidence to US lawmakers to dismiss claims of targeted campaign of genocide against Christians.

US speaks on alleged genocide against Christians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States had denied allegations of an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria, insisting terrorism affects both Christians and Muslims.

US envoy Massad Boulos said terrorist attacks in Nigeria cut across religion and ethnicity, stressing that Boko Haram and ISIS have killed more Muslims than Christians.

Boulos commended President Tinubu’s administration for improving security and urged Nigerians to avoid framing violent conflicts as religious crises.

MURIC reacts to claim of Christian genocide

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that MURIC and the Sultan of Sokoto reject reports of a Christian genocide in northern Nigeria, describing them as misleading and divisive.

Professor Ishaq Akintola accuses Christian leaders of manipulating foreign narratives to marginalize Muslims and influence government policies.

The Sultan commends the Nigerian Army’s efforts in tackling insecurity and urges calm among religious communities.

Source: Legit.ng