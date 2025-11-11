Nigeria's first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has rejected the US claims that Christians are unsafe in Nigeria

Remi said this at an event with Christian youth leaders, insisting that Nigeria remains united under President Tinubu

CAN Youth Wing also faulted the U.S. designation, calling for dialogue, peace, and stronger security collaboration across faiths

Abuja, Nigeria - The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has dismissed the recent U.S. report that listed Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious persecution.

Speaking at the National Christian Youth Leaders Conference on Monday, November 10, in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said Nigerians must choose unity and truth over division.

The first lady was represented by Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila, wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, at the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) event.

She said:

“The truth liberates us, heals wounds, and binds us in fellowship. Let us choose harmony over division and stand against every form of religious bigotry or ethnic intolerance."

Embrace truth; First lady to youth

The First Lady reaffirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians, adding that the Church is an essential partner in building a stronger, united nation.

She urged Christian youths to pursue education and integrity, describing truth as the foundation of progress.

“To our Christian youth, I urge you to embrace the truth as your compass. A house divided against itself cannot stand."

"Champion education as the great equalizer and equip young minds to seek the truth always.” She said.

Christian youths fault US report

Earlier, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, National Chairman of YOWICAN, faulted the U.S. designation, describing it as misleading and unfair to Nigeria.

He also lamented the recurring violence in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, and other states, stressing that the pain of insecurity cuts across all religious lines.

His word:

“This is a moment that demands not defensiveness, but dialogue; not division, but discernment. Let the truth set us free from narratives that portray us as perpetrators rather than protectors."

“Stop the killings of Christians. Stop the killings of Muslims. Stop the killings of all Nigerians. Every life matters,” he added.

He called on the government and security agencies to intensify intelligence, strengthen interfaith partnerships, and make national security a top priority.

The three-day conference, attended by Christian youth leaders, clergy, government officials, and media practitioners, focused on promoting religious harmony and interfaith collaboration for peace and national stability.

