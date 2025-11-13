Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the report that he gave a brand-new Toyota SUV to a Naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmed Yerima

Legit.ng reports that Yerima had a heated argument with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over a land in Abuja

Atiku's aide, Paul Ibe, issued a statement addressing the report, which has been circulating widely on social media, that Atiku gave Yerima an SUV

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied reports that he gifted a brand-new Toyota SUV to a Naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmed Yerima, who clashed with FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, over land in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Wike was blocked and prevented by Yerima and other Naval officers from accessing a land in the nation’s capital.

Atiku says he did not give an SUV to a naval officer in a face-off with Wike. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said the report is entirely fabricated.

The story that Atiku got Yerima an SUV has been circulating widely on social media.

Ibe urged members of the public to disregard the story claiming the former vice president bought an SUV for Yerima in its entirety.

He made this known in a statement issued via his X handle on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007), did not gift Lt. Ahmed Yerima — or any other individual — a brand new Toyota SUV, contrary to the false reports currently circulating on social media.

“The story is entirely fabricated and should be completely disregarded by the public."

Defence minister reacts to Wike-Naval officer clash

Recall that President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, reacted to the fallout between his FCT counterpart, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, A. M. Yerima.

Wike and the naval officer, identified as A. M. Yerima, had a confrontation over a piece of land being claimed by the former Chief of Naval Staff.

The incident has generated condemnation from some well-meaning Nigerians, including the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

Defence HQ posts cryptic message after Wike-officer clash

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Defence Headquarters had dropped a cryptic message via its X handle on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The Defence Headquarters said it is a thing of honour and privilege to serve in the Nigerian military.

The social media post comes after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, clashed with some soldiers over a land dispute in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng