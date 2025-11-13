Nyesom Wike’s recent clash with Lieutenant Yerima in Abuja has once again drawn attention to his uneasy relationship with Nigeria’s military officers

The Federal Capital Territory Minister recalled that this was not the first time he had faced off with a senior officer, alleging that retired Major General Jamil Sarham once ordered his shooting during the 2019 Rivers State election

These renewed claims have placed Sarham’s career, controversies, and current role back under public scrutiny

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has recently been in the news following his confrontation with a military officer, Lieutenant Yerima, during a land dispute in Abuja.

The incident, which drew nationwide attention, highlighted Wike’s long history of clashes with members of Nigeria’s armed forces.

Major General Jamil Sarham controversy resurfaced as Wike alleged he ordered his shooting during the 2019 Rivers election. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/General Sarham/X

Source: Twitter

In his remarks on Channels in September, Wike recalled another tense encounter from the past, when he alleged that retired Major General Jamil Sarham, then General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6th Division in Port Harcourt, ordered that he be shot during the 2019 Rivers State gubernatorial election.

According to Wike, Sarham’s actions were politically motivated and linked to his rival, Rotimi Amaechi.

See the video below:

Here are four things to know about Major General Sarham, the officer Wike said once threatened his life.

1. Military career and appointments

Major General Jamil Sarham served as the 36th GOC of the 6th Division of the Nigerian Army, headquartered in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Before his appointment in August 2018, he held several key positions, including Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna State.

2. Emergence as 29th NDA Commandant

In November 2019, Sarham was redeployed to become the 29th Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), succeeding Major General Adeniyi Oyebade.

During his tenure, he reportedly reaffirmed the academy’s mission to produce highly trained officers for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

3. Retirement from service and new role

After retiring from the Nigerian Army, Sarham moved into private security. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Guard Security and Consultancy Services (NGSCS) Limited, continuing his involvement in national security through consultancy.

4. Controversy and allegations

Sarham’s career has been marked by controversy. In May 2019, Wike accused him of engaging in illegal oil bunkering in Rivers State while serving as GOC of the 6th Division.

Wike alleged that Sarham raised a team of soldiers to steal and sell petroleum products and claimed he divulged confidential security briefings to criminals.

Sarham, however, countered that Wike’s hostility stemmed from his refusal to accept a bribe to compromise the Rivers State election.

Wike and Nigerian Army tensions highlighted recurring battles with senior officers over politics, security, and authority. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Estimated monthly salaries of Nigerian Navy ranks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Navy has been recognised as one of the country’s most important security agencies, tasked with safeguarding the country's waters within 12 nautical miles of the coast.

Just like other armed forces, the Navy is structured into commissioned and non-commissioned officers, the latter of whom are required to hold a university degree or similar qualification.

See their estimated salaries per month here.

Source: Legit.ng