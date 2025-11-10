Over 200 militants reportedly died as Boko Haram and ISWAP clashed for control around Lake Chad in one of their bloodiest battles since 2016

Intelligence sources confirmed massive casualties saying the fight left ISWAP weakened but violence continues to threaten civilians across the northeast

Farmers in Zamfara and Sokoto raised alarm as bandits imposed harvest levies forcing many to abandon their farmlands amid rising fears of food shortages

At least 200 militants have been killed following violent clashes between rival jihadist groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in Nigeria’s troubled northeast region.

The fighting reportedly broke out on Sunday in Dogon Chiku, a community on the shores of Lake Chad, as both groups battled for territorial dominance.

Terrorists' Clash: 200 Declared Dead In Northeast States

According to security and intelligence sources, the confrontation marked one of the bloodiest encounters between the two factions since their split in 2016.

“From the toll we got, around 200 ISWAP terrorists were killed in the fight,” said Babakura Kolo, a member of an anti-jihadist militia supporting the Nigerian military.

A former Boko Haram fighter, who has renounced violence but monitors jihadist activity in the area, confirmed the toll.

“Around 200 ISWAP fighters were killed in the clashes, and several of their weapons were seized,” he said.da

Boko Haram reportedly lost four of its own fighters during the confrontation. “This could be the worst clash between the two groups since they began attacking each other,” said the ex-militant, who identified himself only as Saddiku, speaking from Maiduguri, Borno State.

Intelligence sources confirm heavy casualties

A Nigerian intelligence officer working in the region said the authorities were tracking the aftermath of the battle.

“We are aware of the fighting, which is good news to us. Our estimates suggest that more than 150 ISWAP fighters were killed,: the source said.

Both Boko Haram and ISWAP have been locked in a deadly rivalry for control of territory and resources around the Lake Chad Basin since their split over ideological differences.

The ongoing infighting, experts say, has weakened both groups but continues to pose grave risks to civilians and displaced communities across Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States.

Farmers face new threats from bandits in northwest

Meanwhile, residents in parts of Zamfara and Sokoto States have raised alarm over worsening insecurity caused by armed bandits, who have reportedly imposed illegal levies on farming communities.

Villagers told The Guardian that the attackers are enforcing “harvest taxes,” demanding cash or produce before allowing farmers to access their fields.

“We are living under a parallel authority,” said a farmer from Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “They gave us a timetable on when to go to our farms, how much to pay, and they also take a portion of our grains. Those who refuse are attacked or abducted.”

The situation, residents said, has forced many to abandon their farms despite a promising harvest season, raising fears of further food shortages across northern Nigeria.

