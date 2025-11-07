INEC confirms that governorship elections will not hold in eight Nigerian states during the 2027 general elections due to off-cycle timelines

Former chairman Mahmood Yakubu explains that the affected states have shifted election schedules caused by court rulings and constitutional adjustments

The eight off-cycle states include Anambra which is holding its guber election tomorrow, November 8

Nigeria’s new electoral season is already gaining attention as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares for the next general elections. However, not every state in the federation will participate in the 2027 governorship contest.

The commission has in the past clarified that eight states will be exempted due to their off-cycle election schedules.

According to former INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, these states have already conducted their governorship polls at different times following court rulings or constitutional adjustments.

Their political timelines now differ from the general electoral cycle. As a result, the next governorship election in these states will hold separately from the 2027 general elections.

Off-cycle elections due to constitutional timing

Professor Yakubu explained during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security that governorship elections are typically conducted every four years but in some states, legal developments and tribunal verdicts have shifted the calendar.

This adjustment has led to what is known as “off-cycle” polls, held independently from national voting periods.

He noted that while governorship elections will take place in 28 states, all 993 state assembly constituencies across the federation will still have elections.

The state-level legislative polls will be part of the 2027 general elections to ensure uniform representation across constituencies.

The affected states are:

Anambra state

Bayelsa state

Edo state

Ekiti state

Imo state

Kogi state

Ondo state

Osun state

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, assures that the party is looking into ways to stop the bleeding.

