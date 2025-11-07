Nigeria is preparing to host a record-breaking dining experience with a 3.6km-long table set to welcome thousands in Abuja

The event will headline the Mega Renewed Hope NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, celebrating the nation’s culinary and cultural richness

Organisers say the initiative will boost tourism, youth empowerment, and economic inclusion through food, music, and heritage

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to attempt a Guinness World Record for the longest dining table, stretching an ambitious 3.6 kilometres.

The event is expected to host between 2,000 and 3,000 guests in a royal banquet-style experience.

The Oriki event celebrates Nigerian culinary heritage through a royal banquet experience and cultural showcases. Photo credit: HannatuMusawa/X

The record-breaking feat will headline the Mega Renewed Hope NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, scheduled to begin on 6 December 2025 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The festival, themed “Oriki: Taste of Culture,” aims to showcase Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage while promoting economic growth in the hospitality and creative sectors.

Guinness world record dining table to launch in Abuja

Speaking at a joint press conference in Abuja, the Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Aare (Dr.) Abisoye Fagade, revealed that the record attempt would take place in the morning of 6 December.

The table will then be transformed into a communal dining space later in the day.

“We plan to break the record in the morning of December 6 and use the same table for a dining event later. There will be food, culture, music, and comedy in the evening. It will show that Abuja can also host major cultural events in December,” Dr. Fagade stated.

He explained that the festival is part of NIHOTOUR’s broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s tourism value chain through skills development, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.

The initiative is expected to attract investors and expand business opportunities in food, hospitality, and agribusiness.

Gastronomy as a tool for economic inclusion

Also addressing the press, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, described the event as a strategic platform for economic inclusion and youth engagement in the creative economy.

“When we talk about economic growth and youth development, gastronomy plays a role just like film, music, and fashion. People eat every day, and Nigeria has made significant progress in showcasing its food globally,” she said.

Musawa praised the role of Nigerian cuisine in cultural diplomacy, noting that the creativity of local chefs and food entrepreneurs has helped deepen the country’s global cultural influence.

Oriki festival to celebrate Nigerian culinary heritage

The NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, branded as ‘Oriki’, will run for a week and feature exhibitions, culinary masterclasses, cultural showcases, food tastings, and investment dialogues.

Organisers said the event will celebrate the essence of Nigerian royalty through food etiquette, storytelling, and community engagement.

Glory Agbor reported that top tourism officials, media experts, and food enthusiasts gathered in Abuja to outline the festival’s vision and its expected impact on Nigeria’s tourism and economy.

The highlight remains the Guinness World Record attempt, which will offer a unique Nigerian royal banquet experience to thousands of diners.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to formally unveil the festival and the record-breaking dining table in Abuja.

