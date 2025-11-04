Jubilation as Nigeria’s Aderonke Atoyebi Becomes 2025 ISCA Role Model

Nigeria’s Aderonke Atoyebi was named the 2025 ISCA Role Model of the Year in Copenhagen, earning praise for her work in sports empowerment and inclusion

Atoyebi received a €3,000 award and global recognition as she celebrated the honour and dedicated it to her supporters and young girls across Africa

Her win inspired excitement across Nigeria, with many hailing it as a powerful moment for African women breaking barriers in global sports and social impact

Nigeria is celebrating a major international win after Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi was named the 2025 International Sport and Culture Association (ISCA) Role Model of the Year in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The prestigious honour recognises her groundbreaking efforts in using sport as a tool for empowerment, inclusion, and social transformation.

Global honour for Nigerian trailblazer

Atoyebi’s award places her among leading global change-makers who use sport to drive social impact. The biennial ISCA Awards acknowledge individuals and organisations using physical activity to promote community development and positive social change worldwide.

“This achievement is not just about me; it is a celebration of the spirit of resilience and innovation in Nigeria,” Atoyebi remarked.

Advancing equality and youth empowerment

Atoyebi has become a prominent figure in Nigeria’s sports-for-development movement, championing gender equality, youth engagement, and social inclusion. Her programmes highlight the transformative power of sport in building confidence, opportunity, and unity, particularly for young girls and women.

“Sport has the power to change lives, and I am committed to making sure every girl knows she belongs on the pitch, track, court, and beyond,” she said.

Prestigious prize and global visibility

Alongside global recognition, Atoyebi received a €3,000 (about $3,200) cash prize and international exposure that comes with the honour. She expressed deep gratitude to her supporters and team.

“This award means everything. It validates years of work and reminds us that no effort toward positive change is wasted. We will continue pushing boundaries and creating opportunities,” she noted.

Inspiration for young African women

Her win has sparked excitement within Nigeria’s sports and development community, with many seeing it as a major victory for African women breaking barriers in global spaces.

Atoyebi’s success, observers say, sends a powerful message: with passion, dedication, and a mission-driven mindset, African women can lead global conversations and inspire new generations.

“This journey is far from over, we are just getting started,” she added.

Aderonke Atoyebi’s recognition stands as a proud moment for Nigeria and a beacon of inspiration for young women across Africa striving to shape a more inclusive and equitable future through sport.

