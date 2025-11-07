Sanwo-Olu to Receive “Most Friendly Digital Media Governor” Award, Details Emerge
- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will receive the “Most Friendly Digital Media Governor of the Year” award at the Bodex Social Media Hangout 6.0
- The three-day event will explore how social media and artificial intelligence are transforming communication, creativity, and leadership across Africa
- Organisers say the award ceremony reflects the event’s mission to promote ethical influence, innovation, and responsible digital engagement
The city of Lagos will once again play host to top digital innovators, policy experts, and creative professionals as the sixth edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH 6.0) begins from November 21 to 23, 2025.
The event will run across two major venues: the University of Lagos, Akoka, and the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja.
Themed “Social Media & A.I Influence: Transforming Yourself, Services & the Society,” the three-day conference is designed to explore the ethical, economic, and cultural impacts of social media and artificial intelligence in shaping a smarter and more connected Africa.
Sanwo-Olu to be honoured for digital governance
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will serve as keynote speaker and honouree at the grand finale of the event, where he will be presented with the “Most Friendly Digital Media Governor of the Year Award.” The honour recognizes his administration’s commitment to digital innovation and open media engagement in governance.
Other distinguished recipients include Dr. Seye Kehinde, who will receive the Lifetime Media Excellence Award of the Year; Denrele Edun, named Icon of Influence; Kolade Mayowa Bolade, Most Innovative Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year; and Ademusoro Emmanuel, also known as Mr. Escom1, awarded Breakthrough Skit Maker of the Year.
Convener of the event, Bodex Hungbo, said the recognition ceremony reinforces the brand’s mission to reward ethical influence, creativity, and leadership.
“The Awards segment not only honours outstanding achievements but also reinforces the core vision of the Bodex brand — celebrating ethical influence, creativity, and leadership across generations,” she said.
Experts to discuss A.I. and social media ethics
The conference will feature academics, legal experts, policymakers, and digital strategists who are driving change across Africa’s communication and innovation spaces.
Speakers include Professor Oloruntola Sunday of the University of Lagos, A.I. consultant Lady Lola Adey, and Health advocate Dr. Kelechi Okoro, among others.
The sessions will cover key areas such as media ethics, creative branding, A.I. journalism, digital responsibility, and the role of social media in civic engagement.
According to Hungbo, the gathering “sets the standard for how technology and social media can transform lives, industries, and societies.”
While participation is free, attendees must register online through the event’s official website.
