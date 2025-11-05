Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho has urged African port nations to strengthen regional collaboration to unlock the continent’s blue economy potential

He highlighted climate and energy, data sharing, and risk resilience as priorities for transforming port operations

Dantsoho emphasised unity, transparency, and resilient infrastructure as vital for Africa’s maritime competitiveness and sustainable growth

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade of experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has called on member nations to strengthen regional collaboration to harness Africa’s vast maritime potential and accelerate socio-economic growth through the blue economy.

Dantsoho urges African ports to deepen collaboration for blue economy growth

Source: UGC

Speaking at the 45th Annual Council Meeting of PMAWCA in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, Dantsoho said the subregion’s shared destiny, natural endowments, and maritime advantages should serve as unifying forces for sustainable development.

Represented by the General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, he emphasised that the association is prioritising climate and energy, data collaboration, and risk resilience as key pillars for transforming Africa’s port operations.

Strengthening Regional Synergy for Sustainable Growth

Dantsoho noted that at the World Port Conference in Kobe, Japan, African port leaders pledged to drive growth through a three-pronged strategy of policy implementation, renewed cooperation, and trade facilitation — a commitment the NPA remains determined to uphold.

“The waters that connect our countries remind us of our duty to work together for the good of all,” he said, urging participants to view themselves as custodians of Africa’s economic future.

He added that resilient port infrastructure, improved security, and transparency remain crucial to competitiveness and integration across the continent.

Fostering Unity and Innovation in Maritime Governance

The PMAWCA President commended the government and people of the Republic of Congo for hosting the meeting and lauded the association’s secretariat for maintaining a platform that fosters cross-regional dialogue and innovation in maritime governance.

“Competition has shown to be useful up to a certain point and no further, but cooperation — which is the thing we must strive for today — begins where competition leaves off,” Dantsoho said, quoting Franklin D. Roosevelt as he urged unity in advancing Africa’s maritime future.

Source: Legit.ng