NLNG has introduced The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts , a new $20,000 award designed to inspire young Nigerian filmmakers aged 18 to 35

The prize, which begins its first cycle in February 2026, joins existing categories such as The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature

The initiative aims to empower youth to shape Nigeria’s narrative and strengthen the country’s creative and cultural presence globally

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has unveiled a new initiative, The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, aimed at empowering young Nigerians to tell authentic stories that reshape the country’s global image.

According to a company statement, the award is the latest addition to the Nigeria Prizes series, which already includes the Nigeria Prize for Science and the Nigeria Prize for Literature.

This new category focuses on aspiring Nigerian filmmakers between the ages of 18 and 35, challenging them to create documentary films that highlight the nation’s identity and spirit.

The inaugural competition will open for entries in February 2026, with a top prize of $20,000.

Sophia Horsfall, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, described the award as a reflection of the company’s ongoing commitment to developing Nigeria’s creative potential and supporting national growth.

Horsfall said:

“The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts is an invitation for young Nigerians to own their narrative, to show the world our complexity, our brilliance, and our resilience through film. This Prize symbolises NLNG’s belief that storytelling is nation-building that every frame, every voice, and every perspective matters in the shaping of who we are and who we aspire to be.”

She added that the initiative connects Nigeria’s vibrant youth population with the broader creative sector, strengthening the country’s cultural influence on the global stage while fostering unity and understanding through storytelling.

The newly introduced category will be supervised by the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, led by Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo.

According to Professor Adimora-Ezeigbo, this development marks a significant milestone in NLNG’s 20-year commitment to honouring excellence across various fields.

She said:

“The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts reaffirms our belief that excellence knows no boundaries, it can be written, spoken, or filmed. It challenges creators to confront truth, explore memory, and translate experience into meaning.”

The organisation announced that the Prize cycle will begin in February 2026, with a Call for Entries open until April 2026.

This three-month period will allow sufficient time for filmmakers to submit short documentary films produced between April 2024 and April 2026.

The cycle will conclude in October 2026, when the winners will be revealed during the Grand Award Night, hosted and sponsored by NLNG.

