German authorities banned Muslim Interaktiv and raided two other Islamic groups over alleged anti-constitutional activities

The government said the groups promoted a caliphate and threatened democratic order while denying the action targeted religion

Muslim Interaktiv rejected the accusations and insisted it respected German law as officials confirmed more raids and ongoing investigations

Berlin, Germany - German authorities have banned a prominent Muslim activist group and launched raids on two others in a sweeping operation.

This is coming after the religious groups made public their anti-constitutional agendas.

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday dissolved the group Muslim Interaktiv, alleging it advocated for a caliphate and posed a threat to Germany’s democratic order.

Officials also confirmed raids on properties linked to Generation Islam and Realität Islam in Hamburg, Berlin, and the state of Hesse as part of ongoing investigations.

German govt cites threat to constitutional order

Under the ban, Muslim Interaktiv will be disbanded and its assets seized. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the government would act firmly against groups attempting to undermine democratic values.

“We will respond with the full force of the law to anyone who aggressively calls for a caliphate on our streets, incites hatred against the state of Israel and Jews in an intolerable manner, and despises the rights of women and minorities,” Mr Dobrindt declared.

The ministry stressed that the decision was based on a security assessment, not religious affiliation.

“This ban is solely grounded in constitutional protection concerns. Religion plays no role in this decision,” an Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

Tensions rise with Muslim community

The move comes amid heightened tensions between the German government and Muslim communities, particularly following Berlin’s sustained support for Israel in the Gaza conflict.

Criticism surged last month after Chancellor Friedrich Merz made remarks interpreted as linking Muslim men to urban disorder, prompting outcry.

Mr Merz later clarified his comments, stating he was referring to individuals without legal residency, not Muslims broadly.

Group denies subversive intentions

Muslim Interaktiv, active on TikTok and YouTube with nearly 19,000 followers, has rejected claims it seeks to overthrow the state.

The organisation gained national attention in April after a Hamburg rally drew around 1,000 people, with banners reading “Caliphate is the solution” and “Muslims will not stay silent”.

In a position paper shared online, the group insisted that it respects German law.

“We recognise the validity of the Basic Law as the normative order of the Federal Republic.

“This regulatory framework guarantees us, as Muslims, the right to exist in Germany," the statement read.

However, the group also criticised what it called state intrusion into religious interpretation.

“We reject state interference in our understanding of Islam,” the paper stated.

German govt speaks on more raids as investigations continue

Authorities confirmed seven properties were searched in Hamburg and twelve across Berlin and Hesse as part of ongoing inquiries into associated groups.

Officials say investigations are continuing, and further action has not been ruled out.

